Do not legalize marijuana
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Democrats’ legal pot deal would harm NJ to get a little revenue”:
The Press editorial against legalizing marijuana is right on target.
Why would people risk the future of our children for a program that other states are slowly proving doesn’t work?
This great state of New Jersey, with all of its great wealth and natural resources, is completely mismanaged. We need to cut spending, eliminate unnecessary and useless programs and departments, and condense management of existing ones.
But rather then enact common-sense ideas, state leaders would legalize drugs instead!
Richard J. Shaffer III
Mays Landing
Trump slashing Medicare
In case you were not aware: Trump’s new budget slashes $897 million from the National Cancer Institute and $845 BILLION from Medicare. I think that in itself tells us a great deal about him.
Linda Williams
Cape May Court House
Advice for Trump, Congress
President Trump should understand that he’s not running his companies, he is running our lives. Not doing a bad job, but it would not kill him to admit he made a questionable decision or say he’s sorry.
He keeps saying “drain the swamp.” The good old boys and girls found a home — what did he expect them to do, not fight him?
Presidents should approve a pay raise for Congress or put it up for a vote. Then they only get paid while in office, they pay into Social Security, get no lifelong salaries for them or their families, and are placed in Medicare, No lobbying, no overseas trips at taxpayer cost, they serve two terms, skip a term or two and can run again. If they truly served the people, they should win easily. It was not meant to be a lifelong job.
Trump wins on the wall and should move on. Forget the emergency. We don’t need another congressional review and legal battle. Add more border patrol people and more technology.
Trump should continue doing his job. Congress should do better and serve its constituents, which is why it was elected. Presidents can only serve two terms. Congress and the Senate should have limited terms also. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.
William C. Procopio
Ventnor