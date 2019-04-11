Motorcycle riders share in making roads unsafe
Regarding the recent letter, “Drivers need to help keep motorcyclists safe”:
The letter commenting on the death of a motorcyclist has squarely tried to pin motorcycle accidents on distracted drivers, and that is certainly a factor. He painted a broad-stroke picture of inattentiveness on the part of automobile drivers, which is well-deserved to a degree, but that only applies to a small percentage of daily drivers.
I can apply the same broad stroke to motorcyclists that pass me on a double yellow line like the devil is on their rear tire, pass me on the shoulder, ride my back bumper when I am going the speed limit like they have the protection of an automobile with seatbelts instead of a 1-inch thick helmet to protect them in case I stop for a yellow traffic light instead of speeding up.
I watch out for motorcycles because there are so many that seem to be enjoying the “feeling of freedom” that traffic regulations don’t apply to them. They are a danger to the law-abiding driver who goes the speed limit, brakes on yellow before it turns to red and is just going to the store. There is a reason that emergency room workers refer to motorcyclists as “organ donors.”
The letter writer ended with good advice for all drivers and I will add some for the motorcyclists: Obey the speed limit, pass in passing zones, don’t drag race your bikes and pull wheelies down the street.
Drive responsibly, as you are representing all bikers with your actions.
Brent Metzer
Egg Harbor City
Unhealthy counties need safe, affordable housing
According to the newest County Health Rankings report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, the five unhealthiest New Jersey counties lack enough safe and affordable housing for low-income residents.
The unhealthiest county is Cumberland, followed by Camden, Salem, Atlantic and Essex counties.
This is shameful, and I would like to know what our elected representatives are doing to address this, especially here in Atlantic County. We must do better in southern New Jersey. This is unacceptable.
Helen Duda
Williamstown
Enforce strict gun controls to reduce gun violence
Regarding the recent story, “Gun violence is one of Atlantic City’s biggest health threats”:
In this article in the “Reinventing A.C.” series, Atlantic City police Chief Henry M. White Jr. is quoted, “Children in Atlantic City see more gun violence than they need to see. A lot of our kids are walking around with (post-traumatic stress disorder) from the violence that they are exposed to in our city.”
To me this quote implies that it is OK for children to see some gun violence, just not too much. Children should see zero gun violence. All children should be able to grow up with zero gun violence.
The only chance that will ever happen is if people stop electing politicians who are funded by and support the National Rifle Association. Pass strict gun control laws and enforce them, close the loopholes, and apply zero tolerance to gun offenses.
Sharon Z. Fornuto
Oceanville