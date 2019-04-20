Trucks damage Boardwalk
Did anyone in Atlantic City government pay attention to heavy truck traffic on the Boardwalk? Routine deliveries to the merchants and for the beach concerts all took a heavy toll on the support system and the surface boards.
If you break a window in a nearby casino, you will be arrested by the police and charged with a crime. Drive a truck on the Boardwalk and cause damage, no problem.
Mike Zidik
Sewell
Keep funding special kids
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos proposed to cut funding for the Special Olympics, before the Trump administration reversed and agreed to keep funding it. This was unconscionable, and a possible blow to children and public education.
I believe public money should go only to public schools. Secretary DeVos never went to a public school. Her family is very wealthy so she attended all the best schools.
During hearings she has showed a lack of knowledge about the difference between progressing and proficient. Do not cut funding for special children.
Rosemary Celandine
Somers Point
Scrutinize nursing homes
There are adverse conditions in local nursing facilities, such as the type of food being served. For example, pizza may be served cold.
For the most part, tax dollars are paying for many patients through Medicare and Medicaid.
It’s time to re-evaluate the system and hold people accountable, whether they be doctors, nurses or cooks. Nursing facilities need the upmost scrutiny.
Dolores M. Hall
Pittsgrove
Meeting is collusion
What does Mueller mean that there was no collusion with the Russians? On TV I saw President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin meet in Helsinki with only two interpreters. They apparently didn’t want others to hear what was being said. I think that is collusion and even conspiracy.
Juanita Hooper
Atlantic City