Stop bus-zone parking
Why are no tickets written on parking violations at NJ Transit bus stops? Residents have to get on and off these buses in the street because cars are parking in the bus zone.
NJ Transit needs cameras on these buses to take pictures of cars parking in bus zones. Buses are responsible for bus passengers getting on and off the buses and they shouldn’t have to let them off in the streets. Where is Atlantic City parking enforcement? It needs to tighten up on this situation.
Timmy Robinson
Atlantic City
Pay for votes, lose republic
Regarding the recent article by Pozen and Mele on the Washington Post political page in the news section, “How do we get people to vote? Let’s try financial incentives”:
If we need to pay citizens to vote, then our republic may not be worth saving.
Neil Jaggie
Galloway Township
Officer shouldn’t be fired
Regarding the recent story, “No discipline decision yet for Atlantic City officer in 2014 incident”:
What a joke. Officer Huan Le has worked for the city for the last 13 years and had never been cited for brutality before. It’s not even clear to me that this has occurred. And yet there are other officers who are consistently in trouble and have cost the city thousands of dollars in liabilities.
Officer Le seemingly has a wonderful relationship with the people he serves and this incident happened supposedly five years ago. I think firing in this case would be a travesty.
Rosemary McMenamin
Atlantic City
Don’t get tricked by Trump’s secret plan
Regarding the recent Betsy McCaughey column, “Are there better options than Obamacare? Trump has some ideas”:
McCaughey says “Democrats and their media toadies” make attack claims about President Trump’s future plan for health care, adding that “these claims are lies.”
I wonder how these lies differ from those promulgated by Republicans and their media toadies, such as McCaughey. Maybe GOP lies are bigger than previous administrations’.
Just another Republican president running for re-election on secret plans to be shared after the election. Maybe people were tricked by President Richard Nixon; they shouldn’t get dumped by Donald Trump.
Fran Worrell
Ocean City