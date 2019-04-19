Beauty is nothing special
In light of the #metoo movement, women are asserting their power. They should get serious this time about making permanent changes. What they need to do is dismantle some of the old institutions. They could start by ending beauty pageants.
Just because a person is lucky enough to hit the genetic lottery, doesn’t make them special. Miss America’s big decision last year was whether or not to eliminate the swimsuit competition.
The head of Miss America is Gretchen Carlson. She worked for Fox News for 14 years. During that period, she realized that top management included sexual harassers. She sued and walked away with $20 million. If she were a true feminist, she would have quit in protest.
Beauty pageants are a forum for spoiled narcissists.
Michael F. Lamb
Linwood
Trump protecting nation
I’m grateful to President Donald Trump for trying to keep us safe from all of the riffraff and freeloaders coming here to put a burden on American taxpayers.
Maybe the Democrats would let him use his salary to put toward a wall, since he doesn’t take one. They do everything they can to stop him and I don’t know how he keeps going.
That old stuff, that we are a country of immigrants, doesn’t mean anything today. Back then, we were a new country and not many people were here, but now we are over-populated and resources of every kind are over-burdened. Back then, people came here, were treated badly, but they worked very hard and made their way, and not the freeloaders that want everything.
Evelyn Hartem
Heislerville
Feeling uncomfortable no basis for accusation
Shame on us who circulate the phrase “I felt uncomfortable,” as if it possesses importance. Shame too on us who treat the phrase as evidence testifying to another’s character flaw.
Life is full of opportunities to feel uncomfortable, from crowded elevators to workplace lectures. If we permit the phrase to be elevated to significance, it will become a tool to mar the reputation of well-intended people, including teachers, nurses, congratulators, embracers, shoe fitters, and on and on.
Furthermore, we will descend from a country wherein a person is innocent until proven guilty in its legal system, into a social atmosphere where we’re only innocent until suspected.
Ray Lewis
Corbin City