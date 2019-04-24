Keep U.S. society free of Democratic socialism
Bernie Sanders said we need to get rid of the health insurance companies. That sent chills up my spine.
Tens of thousands of people work in the health insurance industry. I’m not a fan of the industry, but getting rid of it would immediately increase the unemployment rate. And if the government completely controls that industry, we’ll all pay dramatically increased taxes for government-controlled health care, leaving us with much less money to live life the way we choose.
What industry would be next? Supermarkets, the automobile industry? Government could control what they sell. Officials already hate sugary drinks. We’d better be willing to purchase cars from one of the manufacturers the government controls.
Don’t think the United States would never go after any other industry. If the liberal Democrats get their way, there will be no way to stop them. They are after our rights and our money. They want to completely control us. If people want to be a socialist country and nothing more than a follower, then they should vote them in. If, however, they believe the U.S. is still the best country in the world and they want to protect our freedoms, they need to vote for Republicans.
The U.S. isn’t perfect, but right now we are still the best. Let’s keep it that way.
Rob Coyne
Absecon
Law-abiding citizens need right to carry a weapon
For those who do not know or realize, with all the talk of legalization of marijuana in several states, and potentially or better yet likely here in New Jersey, the U.S. Justice Department has the right to sue states on the grounds that state laws regulating marijuana are unconstitutional, pre-empted by federal law.
So why can’t federal law pre-empt state laws, especially in New Jersey, for 2nd Amendment restriction laws, especially the right to carry a concealed gun, and most especially if you have a clean record?
While gangs have become mainstream, including those carrying guns, why should we not have the right as law-abiding citizens?
I only use the marijuana issue as an example, and not a discussion. The discussion is about our rights under the 2nd Amendment and, being law-abiding citizens, having to be at the mercy of a deranged criminal who likely has and uses a weapon against an unarmed person.
The odds are in a criminal’s favor, if he doesn’t get caught. The 2nd Amendment levels the playing field.
Legislation should be passed for the right to carry a concealed weapon. It should be for the safety of the law-abiding citizens, not a criminal’s safety.
Mayor Joe Venezia
Estell Manor
Keep verifiable science, drop believed religion
Regarding the recent commentary by Kevin Post, “The foundation of understanding is always science and religion”:
Science is both wonderful and necessary. Religion is both make-believe and harmful. We should keep the one and get rid of the other.
Science is based on verifiable evidence. Religion is a belief that is supported by nothing more than tradition and revelation.
Science welcomes all questions. Few hands are raised in religion class.
Mickey Hayney
Wildwood