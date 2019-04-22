Catholic Convocation needs help of others
Regarding the recent letter, “Diocese should spend less on leaders event”:
The letter writer criticizes the Catholic Leaders Convocation. We believe that Christ’s way of leadership is servanthood, not domination. We would like to invite the writer to Mass at any of our South Jersey Catholic churches. The convocation delegates will need his help and support to carry out the work.
Now is the time for people to be part of something bigger than themselves. They should consider being part of this amazing initiative. It is our hope that the parishioners of South Jersey can help provide them with the kindness and spiritual nourishment they need to reclaim their faith in Jesus.
Shelly Bigler
Ventnor
Trump doing great things
Regarding the recent, “Trump endangers country”:
The writer criticizes President Trump for bad situations such as separating immigrant children and families at the border, a 2005 policy of the Bush administration. Many children are brought over by non-parents, including smugglers and traffickers. The policy allows border agents to determine whether the children actually belong to the adults. We do need a border wall.
The writer also attacks Trump’s foreign policy. But the president has done great things in other countries. He recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, as several past presidents had promised to do. Trump has gone farther than any other president in negotiations with North Korea, and no more rockets are being fired over Japan. He’s eliminated the ineffective Iran deal that cost us $150 billion without congressional approval or notification, and has practically wiped out Islamic State from Syria. He’s gotten rid of NAFTA, which was unfair to U.S. businesses. Trump is acting against Nicolás Maduro’s tyranny in Venezuela and supporting the rightful president, Juan Guaido, while standing up to Russia’s military support to Maduro.
Trump has also greatly boosted the economy. The unemployment rate is the lowest in half a century, and the black unemployment rate is the lowest ever recorded. He has fought for the rights of the unborn, and added a Space Force to the military.
I pray for America, and for the president so he has the strength to endure the attacks of the mainstream media and the left, and so he can keep up the great work.
Philip R. Palomeque
Ocean City
Maybe third party needed
Our two-party system isn’t working. Maybe we need a third party to get things moving again.
The two parties are more about trashing each other than governing. Each is inching toward the extremes — the socialist left and the radical right.
I believe that about 40 percent of the electorate are independents. If half the independents formed a new centrist party, they would probably attract a few moderates from both the Democratic and Republican parties, thereby forming a large enough party to challenge the existing ones.
It would not be a flash in the pan stab at the presidency, but a grass-roots party challenging Democratic and Republican candidates in elections at all levels. It might take a few election cycles, but soon centrists would hold office and laws wouldn’t be passed without their support. Instead of Democrats and Republicans fighting with each other, they would be wooing the centrists.
The extreme factions of the left and right would lose their clout. Candidates wouldn’t need them to be nominated or serve. Congress could begin voting its conscience and not the party line. The balance of power would be with the centrists. Meaningful legislation like realistic gun control and affordable, workable health care would be enacted.
As good as our two-party system has been, let’s try three. It couldn’t get any worse.
Edward H. Adams
Galloway Township