LaRouche advanced US on national, global issues
I note with sadness the passing of American statesman and political economist Lyndon H. LaRouche. I actually had the honor to meet Lyn, as he liked to be called, back in the 1970s.
After being in the military I had been involved in some of the anti-war events in Washington, D.C., starting my own involvement in politics, soon after encountering some of his associates.
It was because of his in-depth ideas regarding the positive role the U.S. and its citizens could and should be taking regarding not just national but global issues of policy that got me involved.
The commitment to an Apollo-style program for fusion energy, the beginnings of discussions on the technical and political ramifications of what was later adopted by President Ronald Reagan as the Strategic Defense Initiative, and policies as wide ranging as colonizing Mars and using American system of economy methods to bring infrastructure, industry and large scale agricultural production to the rest of the world, especially the developing countries, cemented that agreement.
Other such initiatives brought many Americans and people and leaders from around the globe such as President Jose Lopez Portillo of Mexico to announce, “It is time to listen to the wise words of Lyndon LaRouche.”
I was blessed to have been able to work on many of those and other issues, and more so to have met him on those few times personally.
Bruce Todd
Waretown
Pedal assist electric bikes can cut traffic, pollution
There is a difference between fully electric bikes and pedal-assist bikes that require the rider to pedal and needn’t be ridden as fast as the 2,500 bicyclists who will ride from Philadelphia to Atlantic City in the annual Irish Pub Tour de Shore fundraiser.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced new rules that will clarify that pedal assist e-bikes will be permitted on city streets.
These bikes, known as Class 1 pedal assist e-bikes, require the rider to pedal in order to activate a small, silent motor. The motor cuts out at a speed of 20 mph. Throttle e-bikes — those that operate without the assistance of pedaling and with capacity to exceed speeds of 20 mph — will continue to be illegal under state and local laws.
In creating this framework, New York City joins cities in the U.S. and around the world in embracing pedal assist e-bikes as a means of getting more people to ride bicycles, helping to reduce pollution and traffic congestion and aiding commerce.
Robert Friedenberg
Galloway Township