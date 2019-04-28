A.C. doesn’t need Miss A
Can we please stop the angst over the Miss America Pageant? It’s over, it’s kaput. It will never regain its popularity. Why? Because it’s not sexy anymore and let’s face it, sex sells.
The other aspect that crushed the crown was pure greed on the part of the Miss America Organization. They seem to think they are doing the city a favor by allowing it to host the pageant. Truly, it’s just the opposite.
I work in the entertainment field, and many of the biggest acts I have worked for don’t ask for the exorbitant perks that Gretchen Carlson insists on having. A presidential suite!
Are you kidding me, for what? What is she doing, entertaining heads of state?
The MAO folks should wake up, Atlantic City doesn’t need them. The city is finally rising up from the ashes and it doesn’t need a tiara to finish the flight.
Patty Keefer-Davis
Leeds Point
Avalon should promote private natural habitat
It seems that the residents of Avalon forget that they are on a barrier island, a relatively rare land formation and unique natural environment. They must be forgetting because they seem so determined to convert Avalon to look like where they are from.
Consider the substantial area of land that streets, houses, pools, driveways and buildings occupy. Then the rest becomes lawns and nonnative-flower beds, effectively changing all the land, the whole island, from what it was to mimic a lovely suburban neighborhood.
The bird and insect populations of the world are plummeting. Abundant research points to the importance of native plantings and utilizing private yards to provide wild habitat. Since humans basically occupy all of the land, creating even small natural areas beside our houses is a critical part of giving some of it back.
Elaine Scattergood and her Virginia creeper have brought an important matter to the attention of all. There must be a middle ground between classifying a property as overgrown vs. a property creating natural habitat for creatures, insects and birds.
It is time for beach communities to address this. I request that Scattergood be allowed to keep her Virginia creeper, a native plant. Council leaders need to establish clear guidelines so that homeowners can develop natural habit on their properties without running afoul of regulations. I request that Avalon make a real effort in its position of responsibility to promote natural habitat on private property.
Janet Cass
Avalon
Wind energy worry
A poll said the majority of New Jersey residents support wind farms. Oh really! Let’s rephrase that polling question: Do you support wind farms if we build them on your lawn?
I notice the Monmouth University poll found 76 percent of New Jersey residents are for wind farms, while 15 percent oppose. That 15 percent either lives along the shoreline or they recognize how atrocious the wind turbines will look as they obliterate the natural beauty of the ocean.
The environmentalists’ dilemma: clean energy or pristine environment.
Robert Fleisher
Atlantic City