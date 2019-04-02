Proposed Hudson rail tunnel too expensive
Regarding the recent story, “New York rail tunnel project again gets low grade from feds”:
The Associated Press story talked about the proposed rail tunnel between New Jersey and New York to be built under the Hudson River, to augment the existing Amtrak facility.
The reported price tag was in the range of $12.5 billion. That for a twin tunnel about 3 to 4 miles long.
In 2016, the Swiss completed the construction of the Gotthard Base Tunnel, which provided two rail lines under the Alps. It is 35 miles long and took 17 years to construct. It too cost $12.5 billion. I guess that our 3 to 4 miles must be of such difficulty that it will cost eight to nine times as much per mile. If people believe that I have a bridge I will sell them.
Richard P. Vogl
Galloway Township
Criticism of immigrants xenophobia of worst kind
Regarding the recent letter “Cross-border opportunists unlikely to become citizens”:
I think this is a hate-filled rant from someone who claims to be a “proud American” and so offensive. Comparing human beings to an invasion of locusts is completely beyond the bounds of civil discourse.
To broadly paint an entire group of diverse people with the same broad brush of having little to contribute and just using America for their own economic advantage is xenophobia of the worst kind. Immigrants actually help grow the economy.
While objecting to people not “waiting their turn” is understandable, I think the writer needs to revisit the Statue of Liberty and Emma Goldman’s poem.
Lisa Litz-Neavear
Absecon
Trust in recycling is gone
I have been a loyal participant in recycling since it started. I have gladly put out clean, sorted recycling on each collection day, feeling I was doing good for the environment.
But single stream recycling first made me skeptical about whether recycling was still occurring.
The next nail in the coffin was the revelation that a large percentage of the items being collected were not really recyclable after all. Further stories of recyclables being landfilled or burned have just about torn it for me.
Oh, I’m still putting out items from the pared down roster of “recyclables”. But I no longer feel I’m doing anything for the environment. In fact, having an extra truck running around to gather what is now, in essence, just more trash seems counterproductive. I would love to be proven wrong, but it will be hard to win back my trust.
Dave Hunsberger
Mays Landing
Wind energy, fish compatible
Denmark has more experience with offshore wind energy than any other country. They have had some commercial wind farms in operation since the early 1990s. The Technical Un iversity of Denmark released a report which said “wind turbines and fish live quite happily together, indeed some species have actually increased in number.” This data was gathered from a study of a wind farm that has 80 turbines. We can learn from our friends across the Atlantic.
Earle Mitchell
Springfield, Virginia