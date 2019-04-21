Bring officials to justice who plotted against Trump
The conclusion of the Mueller special investigation report, exonerating President Trump of any Russian collusion and making no indictable charges, has thrown the Democratic members of Congress into hysterics. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and others want to launch their own investigations from the House of Representatives. This, after the taxpayers have endured two years and $25 million of costs with the Mueller investigation.
Serious policy problems regarding the country’s national debt of $22 trillion, immigration law revision to stop the 100,000 per month invasion by illegal immigrants at the southern border, cyber hacking by China and other countries of our military and intellectual property, health care and prescription drug costs, Social Security and Medicare have all been ignored.
What is clear to me after the Mueller investigation is that a government coup was attempted by the Justice Department and the former White House administration to indict an elected president. Those responsible must be exposed and brought to justice.
Robert Readding
Vineland
Follow Schiff on Trump
Everyone should read or listen to the oration given by Rep. Adam Schiff at the House Judiciary Committee hearing on March 28. I think they would not find one false, misleading or incorrect statement.
Then they should quit support President Donald Trump.
Michael Santambrogio
Egg Harbor Township
Fight against drug woes needs openness about it
Regarding the story last year, “Buena Vista mom advocates mental health after son’s heroin overdose”:
This story told about my son, Matt Guzman, and my experience with his drug addiction and his life cut short. I advocate for mental health and yet after this article, I was bullied, ridiculed and threatened by some in my own family. There is still such a stigma and yet the same people are allowing drugs and alcohol in their homes. Local health providers and others should be commended for bringing needed treatment to Hammonton, where we lived when my son died, and other towns.
Drug problems will only get worse. People need to speak up when they see or hear something. There has to be a focus on education, police training, open dialogues, more public events. We just can’t talk about it. We can work together in communities, schools, churches, businesses and make it OK to talk about it, to hear the stories, to see we are human beings, that there is hope.
Let’s start one town at a time. Have a large event. I’d volunteer. Maybe if I lead by example I can save another mother the grief and pain from losing their son. It has been almost three years since losing Matt and he, like others whose lives have been cut short, deserves to not to be forgotten.
Linda Rivera
Richland