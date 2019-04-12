Medicare protocol wrong
Two years ago, I started with pain in my lower back and since then it has gotten worse, now to the point I cannot walk a half a block to the mail box and back without severe pain that makes me almost pass out.
I have seen a doctor in the past six months that did an MRI and determined that I have spurs on my spine. Medicare requires that I have a series of injections, which are not very pleasant, to see if that helps the pain, which it has not. The injections only mask the problem and last only about two weeks.
Medicare has paid out thousands of dollars for a process that does not work before letting me go for a process to eliminate the spurs, which will take away the pain. How is this requirement justified knowing that my problem can only be rectified by removing the spurs?
It is no wonder that John and Jane America have to pay such high premiums to Medicare, which cannot seem to find its own behind with a GPS. I think Medicare lacks common sense.
Sheldon Koger
Manahawkin
Killing abortion survivors is depraved and barbaric
On Feb. 25, the U.S. Senate failed 53 to 44 (60 votes needed for passage) to support Sen. Ben Sasse’s bill, the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. New Jersey’s two senators voted no. The bill states: “If an abortion results in the live birth of an infant, the infant is a legal person for all purposes under the laws of the U.S. and is entitled to all the protections of such laws,” protecting the right of newborn babies to life regardless of the circumstances of their births. Failed abortions should not be an excuse to expand the “right” of abortion to legal infanticide.
This action follows New York State’s adoption of a law allowing abortion up to birth and which removes legal protection for babies alive after failed abortions. The left and the abortion lobby celebrated — “a huge victory,” said Planned Parenthood. Infanticide is now a part of New York State’s Constitution.
It almost became a reality in Virginia (the legislature defeated an enabling bill) where the governor justified conversations between mother and doctor after a failed abortion about what to do with the inconveniently alive baby — with killing the baby an allowed and expected choice. Margaret Sanger, a pioneer proponent of eugenics and abortion to get the “best” people, would be pleased.
New Jersey has no gestational limit on abortion.
What kind of people have we become that such a barbaric, depraved solution to unwanted babies is calmly considered, accepted and legalized?
Anne H. Phillips
Brigantine
Follow laws to keep cars and motorcycles safe
Regarding the recent letter, “Drivers need to help keep motorcyclists safe”:
I have to fully agree with what the writer said about courtesy on the roads. I also feel not enough tickets are issued to drivers for using cell phones, applying makeup, reading.
I have been driving for 60 years and never have been given a ticket for a moving violation or improper parking. In all this time, I received one ticket from a new police officer on a back road for obstruction of my license plate. And I was in my 70s at the time. I also have to say I have never been in an auto accident.
My issue is that, outside the town I drive in, most of my driving takes place on the Garden State Parkway. I drive on average 15,000 miles a year. Now, I am very unhappy seeing motorcyclists racing in and out of heavy traffic, which could cause fatal accidents. So if everybody did the right thing by the laws, safety would take care of itself with no worries for cars or motorcycles.
Joe Carey
Little Egg Harbor Township