Sanders more electable than past-burdened Biden
In recent columns, Jennifer Rubin has proclaimed Bernie Sanders unelectable and Joe Biden humble and honest, a worthy candidate if he will apologize for all his bad votes, poor attitudes on race, and inability to keep his hands to himself. Of course she likes Biden. He will keep us where we are, in the thrall of corporations and the wealthy.
Rubin claims voters are more comfortable with Biden. He has a cheerful, warm veneer. While in the Senate, Biden came down on the side of banks and credit card companies. Students who are struggling with debt today can thank him, since he was an architect of the legislation that put them there. I don’t think an electable candidate is one who has worked against the interests of his constituents, crafted the crime bill of the President Clinton era that filled prisons with people of color, and was a vigorous cheerleader for invading Iraq.
“Unelectable” makes voters think a candidate they favor is somehow defective. Rubin should look up from her surveys and figure out why Sanders received $18 million in donations from half a million donors, more than other Democratic candidates. He has signed up a million volunteers. I don’t think these are signs of unelectability.
Susen Shapiro
Egg Harbor City
Voluntary charge could restrain illegal migrants
After decades of political smoke and mirrors, President Trump has brought the southern border problem to the country’s attention. Without help, his opposition will procrastinate the situation into oblivion. A decision needs to be made so the country can move on. Who better to decide than those who foot the bill.
This can be achieved by asking every American if they would opt into a one percent non-deductible charge on every payment received that allows federal deductions to be taken. People would be voting with their money and if more than 50 percent of them did, their money would fund all costs related to illegal immigration and then tax money could be used only for legal immigration. Those who did not opt in would have to accept the outcome, knowing the opposition wanted the outcome so badly it was willing to pay for it. If the funding vote went the other way, existing laws dealing with illegal immigration would have to be rewritten to prevent illegal immigration. Washington must compromise.
Any institution experiencing costs due to illegal immigration (border patrol, police, schools, food banks and so on) would submit invoices to be paid with the 1 percent charge. Government money could only be used for legal immigration.
Joe Gundy
Mays Landing