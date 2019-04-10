Local NRC hearing needed on decommissioning plant
Oyster Creek is the first of three nuclear plants in New Jersey to be decommissioned. The Concerned Citizens of Lacey Coalition, of which I am chairman, is asking the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to hold public hearings in Ocean County. We have sent 75 questions concerning the environment, safety, security and financial implications regarding the decommissioning. To date we have not received one answer.
Tourism and fishing are multi-billion-dollar industries. How can they be secured from catastrophes?
There is about $950 million set aside to decommission. Holtec manufactures nuclear waste storage casks. Holtec wants Exelon to transfer its license to Holtec. They then will form an LLC to decommission. If they ran out of money, perhaps government would wind up paying.
We’ve researched the implications to Lacey for a year. We understand the process and will share it with interested parties, saving them a great deal of research time. People should reach the conclusion we have that we don’t have answers.
So many questions to be answered, yet so little effort by the NRC to provide them. We need the answers to at least feel comfortable that Oyster Creek will be successfully decommissioned.
People should bring this to the attention of local, state and federal elected officials and others throughout the community.
Ron Martyn
Forked River
Hate used to gain power
It seems many have the idea that their hate is morally justified, making it acceptable. They have an iron-clad idea of what is “good for society.” Anything that is not in lock-step with their view deserves an attack.
Authoritarians build an entire culture on just that type of thinking. To me, hate is hate, regardless of who owns it. Could it be that politicians, protestors and some media are using hateful behavior as an instrument to gain power — just as dictators do?
Nastiness gets a bigger audience than constructive discussion. Great for firing up the voter base and for ad sales that pay media salaries.
One tool for building hate is “victimization” — because it creates a “bad guy” who deserves punishment, while relieving the “victim” of responsibility. So many whine about how they have not been given what they think they deserve, even if they didn’t earn it. But ever notice that those who whine the loudest contribute the least?
Our leaders are not leading when all they do is jockey for power, using hate as a tool. But elections often look like a type popularity contest — “our guy is more likable than their guy” — because that works.
Orson Welles once said, “Popularity should be no scale for the election of politicians. If it would depend on popularity, Donald Duck and the Muppets would take seats in the Senate.” But maybe that’s what we have. If so, hate helped get us there.
Allen Keller
Somers Point
NJ shouldn’t legalize pot
Regarding the Press editorial, “Democrats’ legal pot deal would harm NJ to get a little revenue”:
The editorial board’s opinion piece on New Jersey legalizing marijuana reflected exactly my views on the topic.
I emailed Gov. Phil Murphy with my objections to the legislation.
I hope he pays more attention to the Press editorial than he did to my email!
Patrick Hathaway
Galloway Township