Offshore wind energy will harm recreational fishing
Summer flounder anglers and the recreational fishing business better pay attention and speak up about offshore wind turbines. Five hundred or more could be built off the N.J. coast. I think that would be the end of good fluke fishing.
Fluke migrate east and west and spawn well off the South Jersey coast. The electrical field from turbines and power lines will seriously affect summer flounder migration, with most avoiding the electrical fields. South Jersey will lose it’s No. 1 recreational fish.
Oil wells in the Gulf of Mexico do not have strong electrical fields. There is evidence of the offshore wind’s negative impact on fishing off Rhode Island and the European coast. The planned windmills are 800 to 1,000 feet tall. They will also have a negative impact on migrating birds.
N.J. citizens should realize the impact on wildlife and on their pocketbooks as energy costs will rise. I think if Gov. Murphy pulls this off, there will be a negative impact to wildlife and economic growth. Fish migration patterns are already affected by beach replenishment and loss of offshore sand lumps that hold fish. Add windmills and you can forget historically great South Jersey fishing.
Bill Shillingford
Swainton
Admissions fraud not as bad as killing abortion survivors
All week we have heard the story of parents bribing prestigious schools into allowing their undeserving children admittance. They have been described as cheaters and liars, and so they are. This is properly called a scandal. But they are not murderers. They allowed their children to live.
Little baby girls and boys who are well able to live outside the womb are sometimes “terminated” under laws like that in New York State.
Bribing universities surely is a scandal, but killing babies is a colossal evil. Why is there no national outcry over an issue that harms our national soul?
Cecelia Weer
Atlantic City
Local NRC hearing needed on nuclear plant decommissioning
Oyster Creek is the first of three nuclear plants in New Jersey to be decommissioned. The Concerned Citizens of Lacey Coalition, of which I am chairman, is asking the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to hold public hearings in Ocean County. We have sent 75 questions concerning the environment, safety, security and financial implications regarding the decommissioning. To date we have not received one answer.
Tourism and fishing are multi-billion-dollar industries. How can they be secured from catastrophes?
There is about $950 million set aside to decommission. Holtec manufacturers storage casks. Some have leaked and had to be replaced. Holtec wants Exelon to transfer its license to Holtec. They then will form an LLC to decommission. If they ran out of money, perhaps government would wind up paying.
We’ve researched the implications to Lacey for a year. We understand the process and will share it with interested parties, saying them a great deal of research time. People should reach the conclusion we have that we don’t have answers.
So many questions to be answered, yet so little effort by the NRC to provide them. We need the answers to at least feel comfortable that Oyster Creek will be successfully decommissioned.
People should bring this to the attention of local, state and federal elected officials and others throughout the community.
Ron Martyn
Forked River
Hate used to gain power
It seems that many have the idea that their hate is morally justified, making it acceptable. They have an iron-clad idea of what is “good for society.” Anything that is not in lock-step with their view deserves an attack.
Authoritarians build an entire culture on just that type of thinking. To me, hate is hate, regardless of who owns it. Could it be that politicians, protestors and some media are using hateful behavior as an instrument to gain power — just as dictators do?
Nastiness gets a bigger audience than constructive discussion. Great for firing up the voter base and for ad sales that pay media salaries.
One tool for building hate is “victimization” — because it creates a “bad guy” who deserves punishment, while relieving the “victim” of responsibility. So many whine about how they have not been given what they think they deserve, even if they didn’t earn it. But ever notice that those who whine the loudest contribute the least?
Our leaders are not leading when all they do is jockey for power, using hate as a tool. But elections often look like a type popularity contest — “our guy is more likable than their guy” — because that works.
Orson Welles once said, “Popularity should be no scale for the election of politicians. If it would depend on popularity, Donald Duck and the Muppets would take seats in the Senate.” But maybe that’s what we have. If so, hate helped get us there.
Allen Keller
Somers Point
NJ shouldn’t legalize marijuana
Regarding the Press editorial, “Democrats’ legal pot deal would harm NJ to get a little revenue”:
The editorial board’s opinion piece on New Jersey legalizing marijuana reflected exactly my views on the topic.
I emailed Gov. Phil Murphy with my objections to the legislation.
I hope he pays more attention to the Press editorial than he did to my email!
Patrick Hathaway
Galloway Township
Enforce strict gun controls to end gun violence
Regarding the recent story, “Gun violence is one of Atlantic City’s biggest health threats”:
In this article in the “Reinventing A.C.” series, Atlantic City police Chief Henry M. White Jr. is quoted, “Children in Atlantic City see more gun violence than they need to see. A lot of our kids are walking around with (post-traumatic stress disorder) from the violence that they are exposed to in our city.”
To me this quote implies that it is OK for children to see some gun violence, just not too much. Children should see zero gun violence. All children should be able to grow up with zero gun violence.
The only chance that will ever happen is if people stop electing politicians who are funded by and support the National Rifle Association. Pass strict gun control laws and enforce them, close the loopholes, and apply zero tolerance to gun offenses.
Sharon Z. Fornuto
Oceanville
Unhealthiest NJ counties need more safe, affordable housing
According to the newest County Health Rankings report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, the five unhealthiest New Jersey counties lack enough safe and affordable housing for low-income residents.
The unhealthiest county is Cumberland, followed by Camden, Salem, Atlantic and Essex counties.
This is shameful, and I would like to know what our elected representatives are doing to address this, especially here in Atlantic County. We must do better in southern New Jersey. This is unacceptable.
Helen Duda
Williamstown