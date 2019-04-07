Socialism never works
Regarding the recent letter, “Socialism treats all fairly”:
The letter writer espouses the virtues of socialism and decries, with a note of envy, the economic inequalities in our society, which in reality is only a system of endless opportunities for those willing to put in the work.
The writer fails to recognize many key points that make socialism anathema to a healthy nation.
Socialism has never worked, ever, in the history of the world. You cannot legislate the poor into prosperity by legislating the rich out of it. What one person receives without working for, another must work for without receiving. Our government cannot give anything to anyone without first taking it from someone else. You can’t multiply wealth by dividing it.
When half the people realize that they do not have to work because government will take care of them and the other half realize it is senseless to work just to have it taken away by the government and given to someone who doesn’t deserve it, you have the formula for a catastrophic economic failure.
In a nutshell, in a socialistic society only the ruling class and elites will be able to prosper. And the rest? They will indeed be equal. Equally poor!
Tom Haes
Egg Harbor City
Support climate control
Two recent articles highlight South Jersey’s vulnerability to coastal flooding.
“Flooding has cost this Jersey Shore town $5.3B in home value losses” highlighted the slower appreciation of property values in flood-prone portions of coastal cities. Of the top 20 cities whose properties could have appreciated even more, seven are in New Jersey, with Ocean City topping the list.
“Sea Isle City installs flashing signs to warn drivers of flooding” discussed efforts to deal with increasing street flooding. North Wildwood recently passed a “no wake zone” ordinance — not for boaters, but for drivers on flooded streets!
Sunny day flooding is common for many parts of New Jersey. A 2018 federal study found high-tide flooding is now happening twice as often as just 30 years ago. Atlantic City had 22 days of high-tide flooding in 2017 alone.
Some of the increased flooding is caused by human-induced climate change that, among other things, causes the sea to rise. Local planning is important to mitigate the flooding. But so is slowing climate change.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is the first bi-partisan bill introduced in Congress to fight climate change since 2010, already attracting 19 co-sponsors in the House. This revenue-neutral bill would drive down America’s carbon pollution and help bring climate change under control, while unleashing American innovation and creating jobs. Considering our vulnerability to coastal flooding, New Jersey’s residents and congressional represenatatives should support this important bill.
Mac Walsh
Galloway Township
Move A.C. parades off Boardwalk to Atlantic
Regarding the recent story, “No more driving on AC Boardwalk, after damage from decades of vehicles”:
I so agree that the Boardwalk has been severely deteriorated over the years by the over-allowance and use of trucks and cars.
Now this has affected the Boardwalk parades that are so loved by locals and tourists. The route for the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade now starts at Rhode Island Avenue and all vehicles, including floats, must exit on Arkansas Avenue, leaving anyone else in the parade walking the rest of the way to Albany Avenue. This certainly takes away from the grandeur of this decades-old event.
So perhaps it’s time to give the Boardwalk a break and follow the lead from the other parades around the country that have been such a huge success for years and years. Why not just move the big parades to Atlantic Avenue?
Sandi Fontana
Atlantic City
University must openly display bust of Richard Stockton
The bust of Richard Stockton was removed from public view several months ago. It was offensive to certain people. Well it is of great offense to me as a taxpayer subsidizing Stockton University that the bust is nowhere to be found.
Why would anyone attend a university that offends them?
Richard Stockton was a great American and citizen of New Jersey. His commitment to the Revolution and signing the Declaration of Independence eventually lead to the abolishment of slavery. He was committed to individual freedom and cannot be judge by the norms of today. He was captured and was a prisoner of war confined to a British prison. He pledged is life and fortune to the War of Independence.
Slavery was abolished in New Jersey in 1804, 18 years after the declaration and 13 years after the Revolution. We must stop trying to change history. It is what it is.
Unfortunately Stockton died before he could see slavery abolished. I think he would have been a proponent of ending slavery in New Jersey. Without his bold commitment to independence, we might not enjoy the freedoms we have today.
The Founders unfortunately did not address slavery. That might have avoided the Civil War. That said, the Constitution may not have passed as the Southern states may not have signed it.
We must honor the memory of this great man who served New Jersey. His bust must be on full display to remind us of his sacrifice. To do otherwise is appalling.
Dan Cianci
Egg Harbor Township
Local NRC hearing needed on nuclear plant decommissioning
Oyster Creek is the first of three nuclear plants in New Jersey to be decommissioned. The Concerned Citizens of Lacey Coalition, of which I am chairman, is asking the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to hold public hearings in Ocean County. We have sent 75 questions concerning the environment, safety, security and financial implications regarding the decommissioning. To date we have not received one answer.
Tourism and fishing are multi-billion-dollar industries. How can they be secured from catastrophes?
There is about $950 million set aside to decommission. Holtec manufacturers storage casks. Some have leaked and had to be replaced. Holtec wants Exelon to transfer its license to Holtec. They then will form an LLC to decommission. If they ran out of money, perhaps government would wind up paying.
We’ve researched the implications to Lacey for a year. We understand the process and will share it with interested parties, saying them a great deal of research time. People should reach the conclusion we have that we don’t have answers.
So many questions to be answered, yet so little effort by the NRC to provide them. We need the answers to at least feel comfortable that Oyster Creek will be successfully decommissioned.
People should bring this to the attention of local, state and federal elected officials and others throughout the community.
Ron Martyn
Forked River