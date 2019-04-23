Legal pot found wanting
Potheads want to smoke it, politicians want to tax it, peddlers want to profit.
The public wants to vote on it, police want to prevent it, and parents want Gov. Phil Murphy to forget it.
Tom Haedrich
Harding Township
Settlement also excessive
Regarding the recent story, “Atlantic City to pay $700K in excessive force settlement”:
Again someone is getting rich off of lawsuits. The $700,000 is hard to believe. Please beat me. I’ll stand still for that kind of money and let someone beat me.
I can understand sending a message not to use excessive force, but that kind of money is excessive. Then everyone wonders why taxes are so high or why insurance is so high. If settlements were fair, maybe those costs may come down. A lower settlement could be made along with some sort of punishment for the officer using excessive force.
Patrick M. Matthews
Galloway Township
Gas tax not helping S.J.
Before he left us, Gov. Chris Christie and the Legislature gave us a 25 cent per gallon gasoline tax increase to fix the roads. I haven’t seen one road fixed in South Jersey. The money probably went to North Jersey roads.
Arnie Milberg
Egg Harbor Township
Auto policies may get high
One question about the discussion on legalizing marijuana. Where’s the conversation and info about the impact on auto insurance costs? Are people afraid to bring this up? This would have to cause big premium hikes.
Jim Sherman
Swainton
Legal cannabis requires a list of restrictions
Assuming that recreational marijuana, or RM, is legalized, we need to know how it would be dispensed, monitored and controlled, and we certainly don’t want to let users grow their own for personal use (only).
Although we could make a long list of requirements, here are a few to illustrate what kinds of restrictions we have to place on RM.
RM must be the same purity as that grown and processed for medical use. Its distribution must be controlled from the same dispensaries or dispensary annexes as medical marijuana.
Because of the ever-increasing potencies being developed, there must be limits on THC and any other potentially harmful ingredients of cannabis.
Rare, difficult to grow or otherwise limited strains that are effective for treatment of medical conditions should not be made available for recreational use.
Ongoing research should be conducted to restrict dispensing of any strains that are determined to be harmful based on problems from accidents (e.g. reaction time decline) and addiction (e.g. percentage increase) to impact on the brain (e.g. IQ decline) and performance in school (e.g. college dropout rate).
These are the kinds of things that need to be done before and after the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Ettore “Ed” Cattaneo
North Cape May