NJ Secure Choice offers retirement payroll saving
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “NJ’s well-intentioned retirement savings mandate has problems”:
The state’s Secure Choice plan will help fix the fact that 1.7 million private sector workers don’t have a way to save for retirement through their employers in New Jersey. This has remained unchanged for decades. Data shows that only about 5 percent of these workers will open an IRA on their own, even though they are available, as the editorial says. People are 20 times more likely to save if they can do so automatically at work.
Under this state program, employees can choose what they want to put away and where among state options to invest their money. Employees can opt out at any time — the program is 100 percent voluntary for them. I think this is not an employer-sponsored plan. Employers make no contributions and I don’t think the courts would hold them liable for gains or losses. Furthermore, I think this will not be deemed to be an ERISA plan.
The real problem is too many NJ workers cannot save toward retirement security out of their regular paycheck (unless they can use direct deposit to put savings into an IRA). Secure Choice fixes that.
Rochelle J. Jefferson
Atlantic City
Not all e-bikes should be banned on walks, paths
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Towns, counties must protect boardwalks, bike paths from e-bikes”:
I believe that there are common sense answers to this issue. First of all, I must confess I have electric bicycles in both South Jersey and in my Florida winter residence. Being an active senior citizen, the e-bikes that I ride provide me with a great way of biking longer distances while still getting some much needed and desired exercise.
Both of my e-bikes are limited to 20 mph by governors on the motors and I also equip them with bells and lights.
Please do not lump bikes that must be pedaled for the electric motor to assist with the ones that can be operated with a throttle. They’re entirely different. The weight of the rider will not allow my bikes to go past 20 mph.
There is room for common sense on any new laws that may be passed. Make it illegal to use a throttle-controlled bike on sidewalks or bike paths.
John Regina
Northfield
Shouldn’t name streets after Trout, celebrities
Regarding the recent story, “Bill to rename Millville roadway after Mike Trout advances in state Legislature”:
Really. I like Trout. Huge baseball fan. Great player. Good person from what I’ve read. Big whoop. He has a God-given ability to play a game. Yes, a game. And make millions of dollars doing it. So let’s name a street, highway or interchange after him.
How about this. We take the names of every police officer, firefighter and military personnel over the last 100 years or so who have given their lives in the line of duty and put their names on each and every street until we run out of names. See, each and every one of them also had a God-given gift. It’s called courage. They gave their lives protecting the citizens of this country.
And we’re naming streets, buildings, parks and everything else after athletes, politicians and celebrities. Are you kidding me? Truly sad.
Michael Iepson
Margate