College scandal draws scrutiny to accommodation
The university admissions scandal is a stain with unintended consequences for the disability community.
As a man living with cerebral palsy, my disability is obvious. It affects my speech, gait and fine motor skills. When I took my entrance exam to law school, I was assigned a scribe who typed my answers. I’m now the director of the Atlantic Center for Independent Living Inc.
“Hidden” disabilities, such as anxiety, a hearing impairment or connective tissue disorder, are less obvious. Requests for accommodations will likely get more scrutiny as a result of the scandal. I anticipate there may be an increase in legal challenges for those who are denied a legitimate request for an accommodation.
Statistically, individuals who live with a disability are less likely to graduate college, less likely to get a job and less likely to work full-time. In the disability community, there’s plenty of existing stigma and challenges. We did not need another barrier to overcome. This is especially infuriating, though, because it comes due to the actions of the privileged. Ultimately, I believe this will embolden, not discourage, those with sights set on these elite schools.
I look forward to the re-evaluation of the admissions process. As with many issues taken on by the disabled community, we’ll be watching this closely, participating in meaningful discussions, and giving our input.
Donald Campbell
Egg Harbor Township
News shouldn’t be slanted
The conclusion of the Mueller investigation resulted in interesting headlines from newspapers. One said, “Trump didn’t ‘conspire’ with Russians in 2016.” Another read, “Mueller finds no Trump collusion.” Both displayed objective reporting, although an Associated Press article on it could be viewed as somewhat slanted.
On the other hand, another said, “No evidence of conspiracy,” thus leading the readers to infer there may have been conspiracy but it wasn’t found. This slanted and misleading reporting has become a staple of certain TV networks and newspapers.
The bias of opinion columnists (to the right or the left) is expected in their columns. The news reporting of the media (newspapers, TV, radio and such) needs to be as objective as possible and reasonably free from opinion. They should report news objectively and leave the rest on the opinion pages.
And while the Associated Press is a valuable contributor to news media outlets, editors should be diligent in ensuring that slanted views in AP’s news are minimized before publishing them.
Ron Smith
Brigantine
No debate on kid safety
There recently has been a discussion on whether or not some brands of cereal and granola are safe to eat due to traces of the weed killer glyphosate found in them. The debate of legal vs. safe limits could be open for discussion. However, when it comes to giving these products to children, there should be no debate. People should advise all the younger moms what they should do and that in their opinion organic products should be the only option.
Larry Lamkin
Somers Point
Let NJ pay for A.C. district
Why is Atlantic City, its small businesses and residential taxpayers spending monies on the state-run Tourism District? Shouldn’t any improvements be made and decided by the CRDA and its funds?
The state can’t have it both ways, in my opinion. It wants the power and it wants the city to help pay for improvements.
Daniel Reith
Atlantic City