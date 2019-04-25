Let businesses decide on paid sick leave for staff
The new paid sick leave act that was recently passed into law in New Jersey is predictably causing many staffing problems at my workplace.
Some of my co-workers use the sick time incessantly. And because of it we are almost always short-handed. My supervisors and managers often work on the production lines along with their subordinates. And like me, some of my fellow co-workers who choose to report to work regardless if they’re sick are saddled with double the workloads and responsibilities caused by the absences.
I myself rarely call out sick. Being a heart attack survivor with a manageable longtime pre-existing condition (high blood pressure), if I can rise in the morning with a minor cold or aches and pains and feel I can put in a reasonably honest day’s work, I will do it. I wish more people had the same philosophy as mine.
From the day this law was proposed in the state Legislature, I predicted that it would be abused by people with no work ethic or integrity. They’re likely the ones who elected our progressive governor, Phil Murphy, as well as support the ideals of Bernie Sanders and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.
Private enterprise — not the government — should have the right to determine whether employees deserve paid sick leave, and reward it as an earned benefit — not as a handout.
George I. Anderson
Vineland
Bernie Sanders electable in a fair, honest election
In a recent commentary, Jennifer Rubin says that Bernie Sanders is not electable as president of the United States. The poll numbers she cites and the way she construes them seem to be out of touch with reality.
Sanders leads the Democratic pack in fundraising. In the first 41 days of his campaign, he collected $18.2 million from 525,000 individual donors, mostly in small donations. He is also a frontrunner in early polls.
Humongous crowds show up for Sanders’ rallies. About 12,000 people attended his March 23 rally in Los Angeles, and his event the next day in San Francisco attracted an estimated 16,000 people.
There is strong support, especially young people, for Sanders’ agenda of Medicare for all, free college tuition, a $15 per hour minimum wage and combating climate change.
As for his ability to oust President Trump, before the Democratic convention in 2016, poll after poll showed Sanders ahead of Trump, while Hillary Clinton ran neck-and-neck with the Republican candidate.
In 2016 the Democratic National Committee slanted the primary process to favor the more “electable” Hillary Clinton. And now America has to live with the results.
Given a fair primary process and an honest general election, Bernie Sanders can definitely win the presidency in 2020.
Elaine Rose
Galloway Township