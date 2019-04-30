Trump economy unreal
President Trump and the Republicans like to speak of the present economy as if they have performed wonders. Here are some numbers.
When President Obama left office in 2016, the annual federal deficit was around $666 billion. Under Trump in 2018 it was around $779 billion, largely due to a tax cut, much of which went to the top 10 percent. Thus, a $113 billion increase in the deficit from 2016 to 2018.
Total jobs created in 2016 were 2.2 million. According to the White House, there were 2.6 million jobs created in 2018. Thus, the Republicans created 400,000 more jobs in 2018 than 2016. It also added to the deficit in that year, pumping $200 billion into the economy. Another way of looking at it is that under Trump and the Republicans, the deficit grew slightly faster than the economy.
That is the Trump-Republican economic miracle. I think it is smoke and mirrors.
Bruce Allen
Del Haven
Allow slot-loss deduction regardless of itemizing
Recently there were stories about the casinos in Atlantic City and how people can reduce their federal income tax. There is an intersection of these two stories for hundreds of thousands of seniors and middle income people that is never covered, specifically for those who choose casino slot machine gambling as a recreational activity. Most seniors and many middle income folks have fewer itemized deductions and, if renters, may have almost none except charitable contributions and state income taxes.
Winnings from slot machine gambling are treated differently from all other forms of gambling except bingo. The IRS says if you put money in a slot machine, anything that comes out is a win and all wins must be reported as other income and becomes part of adjusted gross income. You can deduct losses only if you itemize deductions. Of course increasing AGI can cause trouble for seniors and their Social Security, but with the standard deduction expanded to $26,600 for a senior couple, losses can’t be specifically deducted unless they and other itemized deductions exceed the standard deduction.
The government should leave the gambling rules alone but allow the deduction of gambling losses as an adjustment to income so that only net wins are included in AGI and are taxed.
Hank Page
Sea Isle City