Local post office valuable center for a small town
I loved reading about Whitesboro’s successful fight to keep its post office. As the community leaders in Whitesboro know, a post office is part of the glue that bonds a community. A visit to the post office is an experience many Americans look forward to as part of their daily ritual to not only get their mail but enjoy conversations with their neighbors and friends.
Kudos to the leaders in Whitesboro for successfully fighting the United States Postal Service’s pattern of closing local post offices and destroying these opportunities for us to interact and bond.
My hometown of Port Republic has been unsuccessful so far in fighting this fight. Just as a new venture to restore our beloved Port Store was under way, the U.S. Postal Service removed our local station. Though residents and local officials raised their voices to intercede for keeping this, an important part of our little city’s character, the cries were met with deaf ears.
Port Republic, a city of just over a thousand souls that has stood since the founding of the country, strongly supported its post office and daily trips to the Port Store and post office enriched our community. I hope this can be rectified and I continue to work to that end.
Port Republic and other great communities need to continue to be aware of the value of a local post office and how deep a loss can be for a community.
James E. Schroeder
Hammonton
Tax on shore rentals helps real estate industry
Regarding the recent editorial, “Feud over revenue may be snagging tax relief for some shore rentals”:
I am quite surprised that the editorial addresses the Transient Accommodations Act as merely another tax placed on rental properties that previously were not paying the same taxes as hotels and motels. I don’t want to wade into the argument as to whether all rental properties should be subject to the same taxes. There are legitimate concerns on both sides of that.
But I think real purpose of the act was to give the real estate industry a gift. The real estate industry has been most unhappy that online accommodation rentals such as through Airbnb occur without a real estate agent getting a commission. The act specifically excludes rental transactions from the new tax if the rental occurs through a real estate agent.
What the act seem to be trying to do is force properties rented through online marketplaces to be listed with real estate agents. That does nothing to address the fairness of the taxes; all it does is reward the real estate industry. Any legislator that voted for that legislation should be ashamed to be involved in such an outright act of coercion. The act needs to be totally repealed.
Steve Wajda
Ocean City