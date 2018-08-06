Morality, religion must tame sexual passions
Regarding the July 14 article, “Doctors, nurses report sexual harassment by colleagues, patients”:
Sexual harassment is not limited only to the medical field. Sexual harassment, sexual assaults and other sexual crimes and other improper use of sex is present in every social, economic and any other areas where humans are a part. Propagation of the human race is the second greatest urge of humans. Without this sexual appetite, the human race would cease to exist,
Founding Father and President John Adams said, “We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion.”
Not only governments but any other entity or person is powerless in contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion.
Peter Fantacone
Mays Landing
Need tougher Trump on antagonistic Russia
Presidents of their respective countries Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin stood side by side at the Helsinki summit before a worldwide TV audience to announce a rapprochement in the nations’ adversarial relationship. Fellow citizens should be concerned seeing the U.S. commander-in-chief seem to bow and show deferential respect to a corrupt, autocratic Russian leader.
Trump’s behavior in Europe sent tremors through not only U.S. allies and their intelligence communities. Russia is clearly not our competitor but a dangerous antagonist. The president shouldn’t allow Russia to continue meddling in U.S. elections, unilaterally set the agenda in the Syrian civil war and maintain control of Crimea without strong sanctions. If he does, Congress should attenuate his actions. The November elections loom large as one way of influencing the president to pursue policies serving the best interests of the country. Kowtowing to Putin must not be accepted by anyone.
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Egg Harbor Township