Unending anthem protest
I wonder how long the National Anthem protest will go on and whether the players will know when their objectives have been reached. It’s unclear what they hope to obtain, or even the yardstick that could measure such goals.
I think this could go on forever, with only the people who pay the salaries of the players — the fans — suffering. The players’ salaries are directly related to the freedom the flag represents.
Bob Parkinson
Sea Isle City
Trump reminds of movie
With the passing of every day and every impetuous tweet, the Trump administration looks more and more like a dangerous sequel to the film “Sex, Lies and Videotapes.” The lies and sex scandals are pervasive. But now, thanks to Michael Cohen, we have the tapes.
Stay tuned. Much, much more to come.
Stephen Gring
Ocean City
Schumer sight unbearable
OK, I’ve had it. I try not to get involved in political discussions but I have reached my limit. I’ve had it with watching Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., read his stupid pronouncements before Congress with a pair of too large glasses perched precariously on the end of his nose.
He should either break down and buy a pair of glasses that fit or get a proboscis reduction. He reminds me of one of my old math teachers.
J. Roy Oliver
Dorchester
Trump worship syndrome
A pernicious pandemic that I call Trump worship syndrome, abetted by right wing spin doctors, sweeps through America, threatening the very fabric of democracy as I know it. Attempts to reverse it using rational arguments seem to be for naught.
The party of President Trump quakes in its boots as spineless congressional members are willing to abandon all principles, never tell the emperor he has no clothes lest his base rises in fury to smite all those on Election Day who dare criticize him.
Lawrence Uniglicht
Galloway Township