Partisan, self-serving investigations must end
Robert Mueller’s testimony before two House committees in July and the evidence that his investigative team may have functioned in a partisan manner reveal a dynamic that’s become endemic to and illustrative of a non-elected bureaucracy that can be destructive to our republic.
The apparent biased activities of Andrew Weissmann (and other partisans on the investigative team) need to be focused on by the Department of Justice and its inspector general. And the focus of any cause and effect should include an assessment of two DOJ officials’ negligence and abdication of responsibility, i.e. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein. These two did not ensure that a non-partisan Mueller team was structured at the outset, nor that the team pursued all avenues to do a complete investigation. Fusion GPS and the FISA warrant (based on the Steele dossier — allegedly financed through the Hillary Clinton campaign) should have been thoroughly investigated. Hopefully, the recently organized John Durham investigation will aid in ferreting out many of the abuses and shortsightedness of these DOJ functionaries.
In another area, recent memoranda from the Office of Management and Budget have reminded agencies that “the Constitution vests all federal legislative power in Congress.” This OMB directive was initiated because of pseudo-legislative actions by the SEC, FTC, Education Department and such. And, as cited in a Wall Street Journal opinion, “This isn’t a government of laws but a body of men making secretive rules for a favored few,” which has resulted from private citizens paying a cadre of lawyers to influence regulations. Thus the regulators have in effect created a market for private lawmaking.
While it isn’t possible to police every nuance of our legislative, investigative and regulatory processes, we as citizens are empowered (by our voting) to do our best to ensure that constitutional prerogatives are not abrogated by the very powerful and pervasive influential lobbyists or by other partisan operatives. Furthermore, we should use every opportunity to convey to our elected representatives that we won’t tolerate their inaction in addressing these kinds of self-serving actions or partisan investigations.
Ron Smith
Brigantine
Cursing political foes justified by the times
Regarding the recent letter, “Respect US and Trump”:
I try to avoid getting out my pen and responding to letters in the Voice of the People. That is until I read something that I feel must be addressed.
The writer describes himself as an old veteran, Catholic educated, and raised in a large family with “parents who stayed together till they died.” That’s fine, but in no way does it give him the right to say that only those like him respect “life, the flag, the national anthem, the president,” and can speak without using vulgar language.
He says he lost his love of football because of Colin Kaepernick and his “spineless” followers, and trashes the politicians and a player on the championship women’s soccer team who cursed President Trump.
I am old too, probably growing up in the same decades as he did, but I remember it differently. My memories include demonstrations for people’s rights, being able to criticize people in power who we thought were representing us inadequately, and I certainly remember the use of colorful language by people young and old.
We live in a different day and age. People today are protesting more fervently than in the past because they have to, more is at stake.
They do it not because they don’t love and respect the country, but because they believe they are responsible for preserving it. They have to preserve a democracy that seems to me to be hanging on by a thread.
They are the future, not us.
Nancy Sandman
Villas
