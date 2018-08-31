Immigration has changed, needs fix from Trump
Maybe the radical left wing of the Democratic Party should put a new Statue of Liberty in the ocean off California. The new inscription would read: Send me your homeless, your uneducated, your people without ambition, your criminals, the people that your country does not want.
The U.S. is only $20 trillion in the red, but what is another $20 trillion more? The people who live in Hollywood behind walls, fences and guns can afford to invite the people who come across our borders to stay in their mansions.
Many cities in California won’t arrest lawbreakers. Some wouldn’t even need homes. There are large cardboard boxes, shopping carts and tarps for them to live on the trash-infested streets. They can thank Sen. Charles Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi for the accommodations. And believe it or not, they don’t need to find a port-a-potty, just go where they are.
Gen. Santa Anna could not take Texas but the South Americans are trying to annex California. Hundreds of years ago, Great Britain sent its undesirable people to Australia, so South America is using San Francisco much the same way.
Miraculously, President Trump has gone a long way in a very short time in cleaning up the swamp in Washington, D.C. If the fake news media, Special Counsel Robert Muller and his dirty-dozen allies would get out of his way, he may start to clean up Chicago, San Francisco and Newark, New Jersey.
Thomas McGregor Jr.
Egg Harbor City
Against Grossman in 2nd
New Jersey progressives wouldn’t describe Sen. Jeff Van Drew as a liberal. Yet David Wildstein’s New Jersey Globe said Seth Grossman in a campaign fundraising email called Van Drew a ‘radical social justice warrior.
It is no secret that Van Drew is not the ideal candidate for more liberal New Jerseyans in the 2nd Congressional District. In the June primary, 44.6 percent of the Democratic votes were split between three progressive candidates. Tanzie Youngblood led with 19.2 percent, William Cunningham had 16.8 percent and Nate Kleinman finished with 8.6 percent. Skeptic progressives point to things such as Van Drew’s A rating from the NRA, the donation he received from the NRA and his vote against same-sex marriage: Since the vote, he has stated that he regrets his vote and will protect LGBTQ rights. A Huffington Post headline read: “Conservative Democrat Wins Primary In New Jersey House Seat.”
It seems peculiar that Grossman would call Van Drew a “pro-tax-hike liberal,” until remembering the awkward position Grossman put himself in last month. After sharing and praising a post from a white supremacist website that stated black people “are a threat to all who cross their paths,” the National Republican Campaign Committee withdrew its endorsement of Grossman.
It is understandable that Grossman had to find a way to recover his footing after suffering the loss of support from such an essential entity, but he could have chosen a far less disingenuous manner.
James A. Landau
Linwood