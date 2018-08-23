Gunshot system would make Pleasantville safer
Regarding the Press editorial, “Policing public spaces an appropriate use of tech monitoring tools”:
As a business owner in Pleasantville, I commend the officers of the city Police Department for their efforts to provide the citizens and businesses of the area with a sense of safety and security, a sense of community and a culture of fairness.
A safe neighborhood means everything — to those who reside here, to our employees who work here, and to our customers who do business here. The perception of being unsafe, whether based on fact or merely reputation, is a strong deterrent to a thriving community.
The tools exist to help police respond to and reduce gunshots. With fewer shootings and quicker response times comes stronger community confidence in law enforcement.
Funding for the purchase of ShotSpotter in Pleasantville rests on the taxpaying citizens and businesses of this town. Without an entity like the CRDA, which funded Atlantic City’s purchase of this technology, the support of everyone is essential to make this happen.
The police department will hold informational sessions and distribute flyers and lawn signs, and ask community members to show their support and vote yes on the ballot question on Nov. 6. Business owners of Pleasantville should make a strong show of support for this purchase.
People can contact the police department for a lawn sign and to help offset the purchase of educational materials to garner public support. They should contact local, county and state leaders about possible funding.
Cindy Pitts
Pleasantville
Trump makes flake news
“Fake News” is the derogatory term President Trump uses to mitigate the impact of factual, vetted reports of his uninformed actions and decisions by the legitimate news media. These reports make him look bad to thinking people. I call “flake news” the non-factual disinformation, or blatant lies, spewed regularly by Trump to rationalize his self-serving agenda. Some recent examples of flake news: U.S. Steel is opening six steel mills or Pennsylvania’s air quality is the best ever (to roll back future auto emission standards and promote coal mining) or Russia didn’t interfere with the 2016 presidential election (to remain president).
Rich Lyon
Galloway Township