Consider consolidation to save, improve services
To stick one’s head in the sand and pretend that a problem does not exist is commonly known as the ostrich approach. The state’s 9th Legislative District representatives did their version of the ostrich when advocating for a failed version of home rule.
Sen. Chris Connors says forced municipal consolidation would not produce big savings for taxpayers and that smaller government has proven far more effective in providing services. He states that under the 2 percent tax levy cap municipalities have little flexibility to increase spending, a cap that has more holes than a Swiss cheese and is in part responsible in making New Jersey one of the highest taxed states in the country.
Earlier this year, state Senate President Stephen Sweeney formed a task force to examine New Jersey’s state and local tax structure. One idea that surfaced before the group reported was for the state to require municipalities with fewer than 5,000 people like Tuckerton to merge with an adjacent larger town. New Jersey has 191 municipalities with fewer than 5,000 residents, resulting in a costly duplication of services. Such a move could put an end to municipalities on Long Beach Island where all communities have year-round populations under that figure.
Nostalgia for the home-rule tradition is one thing, and economic realities are another. Consolidation can be a powerful tool to provide more services in some cases at less cost. It’s time to get our heads out of the sand and get real about property taxes.
Art Mooney
Little Egg Harbor Township
Less noise, more guides needed on A.C. Boardwalk
I ride my bike every morning the entire length of the Atlantic City Boardwalk. I don’t understand why the city permits the blaring music and promotional ads from the casinos and stores.
If I played my car music as loud, I would get a summons for noise pollution. Also, the city should paint signs on the Boardwalk like Ocean City such as “Pedestrians and Joggers Keep Right,” “No Texting While Bike Riding or Walking” and “Look Both Ways Before Crossing.”
Richard Block
Ventnor
For Grossman for Congress
The never-Trump missive in the Aug. 7 Voice of the People reflects a truly myopic view of world history. Do recall that President Reagan didn’t think twice about dialog with what he called the “Evil Empire.”
Astute world leaders always take Machiavelli’s bon mot to heart: “Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.” It would be fool-hearty not to open a dialog with Vladimir Putin.
In fact, President Trump would be taking a page out of President Obama’s playbook in the now classic open microphone slip, which caught him telling the Russians: “This is my last election. … After my election I have more flexibility.”
So never say never and always avoid always. The writer might wake on election day to find the underdog top dog. Don’t underestimate Seth Grossman; that is precisely what Hillary Clinton and the media did with egg all over their faces. It is just a shame they can’t swallow humble pie.
John Sewell
Margate