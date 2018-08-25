Adopt pet from shelter
In July our beloved 14-year-old pet and family member passed away. Following the advice of my vegetarian brother in law and neighbors, we visited Atlantic County Animal Shelter.
We were impressed with their quality of dogs, friendly and knowledgeable staff and the overall proficiency and cleanliness of the shelter. There was the bonus that for a period all adoption fees were waived. We were lucky and found a perfect dog for us.
My wife and I strongly recommend adopting a dog or cat from the shelter. We’re grateful for all the staff does to find homes for pets and bring joy to families.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
Anti-Trump style justice
As a believer in “never say never,” I object to the use of words like “all” and “every” in opinion comments. However, it’s unimaginable that the media and other liberals are so excited about the irrelevant prosecutions of “anyone” that has “anything” to do with President Trump.
Why is this happening when so many Democrats and Democrat supporters who are obviously guilty of serious crimes get under the radar? I’m absolutely sure that “everyone” with “any” sense of reality knows why.
It’s all about pressuring whoever is connected with Trump to sing or better yet, to compose, creating fake news and manufactured news.
Ettore “Ed” Cattaneo
North Cape May
Liberal foes were duped
The letters blaming liberals for everything from texting while driving to destruction of our way of life seem to have one thing in common: willingness to destroy virtually everything that helps ordinary citizens; for instance: clean air and water by crippling the federal Environmental Protection Agency; empowering corporations to pillage natural resources and commit fraud by defunding the Consumer Fraud Protection Bureau; demonizing the media because they report President Trump’s own words and actions which he then characterizes as fake news; manipulating those at Trump’s rallies into repeating his patent lies.
As for the accusation that the Democrats are a collection of extremists, those who promote that idea should look at the actions of their own party in the weekly column “How They Voted” for the truth. I think that would prove that they have been duped and manipulated.
Janet Somers
Millville