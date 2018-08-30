Despite inability to pay, drivers still responsible
I recently read about advocates fighting license suspensions over court fees. Fines and fees for a motor vehicle violation can snowball with added penalties for not paying on time or showing up for court, and people can’t afford to pay and lose their licenses.
I’ve always felt that you suffer the consequences of your actions, so you pay your fine or show up for court. However, reading how towns are using this as a revenue stream and some of the violations were very minor, then maybe I could agree with the courts being asked to dismiss the low-level offenses on record.
Until the end of the article I thought it was about being unfair to everyone, but it turned out that is not the case. There are a number of local judges in Pennsylvania who are increasingly alarmed by what they consider a system that criminalizes poverty.
Criminalizes poverty? Really? I can only interpret that to mean that lower income people should be exempt from being responsible for no other reason than they are low income.
Perhaps if these judges had said that although everyone should take responsibility for their violations, they are concerned that the system brings on extra hardship to a person of lower income than to a more middle income person, then they could have taken the class warfare out of their comment, but that is not the route they took. I now get the phrase bleeding heart liberal.
Steve McClurg
Brigantine
Stockton real estate moves misguided and costly
Now Stockton University wants to buy Atlantic Club to expand the campus in Atlantic City. Looks like another fiasco.
Could be another ratable off the tax rolls, like Seaview Resort in Galloway Township and the former Showboat casino in Atlantic City, which they could not use because of a deed restriction. Someone should have been watching the store.
I was under the impression that Stockton was in the education business, not real estate. In the meantime, it had to pay for the renovations, maintenance of buildings and grounds, and other costs involved with ownership of property.
I think the trustees at Stockton need a course in common sense, the knack of seeing things as they are and doing things as they should be done. It’s always easy to spend someone else’s money — that of the students or the taxpayers.
I am surprised that the main campus is not up for sale.
Thomas F. Byrd
Egg Harbor Township