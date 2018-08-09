Improve college relevance to challenges of life
Regarding the commentary by Megan McArdle, “Colleges follow wrong labor model, creating glut of academics”:
This is so very true. These kids would be better served if they were taught about finances and investments.
Most kids don’t know how to balance or even keep a checking account, money matters, etc. When they start a first job, they have no clue about health care choices and how they all work with deductibles and co-pays, let alone a choice about 401(k) plans, what that is and how it works. They really are not taught the basics to enter into the work world and most are not prepared.
But they did have algebra, geometry and perhaps calculus, as if that were enough. How about Finance 101 and Life 101? I wouldn’t mind the student debt for those.
Denise Cuozzo
Galloway Township
Irked by summer tourists
The summer visitors are back. I’m convinced that somewhere on the Margate Bridge Road, between Shore Road and the Margate Toll Bridge, these summer visitors leave their brains in a storage box. I’ve been looking for this storage box for 65 years and I have yet to find it.
The worst possible scenario for a local is inclement weather on a summer weekend. These summer visitors have no clue of what to do if they can’t go to the beach. So they get in their cars and drive around in circles, with no apparent destination. I call it milling about. These millers clog up the roadways by stopping at every corner and looking about, rarely using turn signals, double parking in business zones, the list is endless. These inclement weather days are miller time, but begin at 9 a.m. and last all day.
If I could find the storage box and return their brains, maybe I wouldn’t have to pray all summer long for Labor Day to come.
Jim Hiltner Sr.
Margate
Hamilton road upgrades a neighborhood nightmare
I feel the pain about what’s happening with the traffic on Volunteer Road. We live on Putters Lane. The first five years, the traffic was mainly the people who lived in Victoria Crossing and on local roads. Our nightmare began when Hamilton Township extended Cates Avenue to Regga Avenue to ease the traffic through Victoria Crossing.
The traffic has doubled, since it’s a shortcut. We either have to wait a considerable time to exit onto Cates or do a mad dash.
Just recently, the speed limit was reduced to 25 miles per hour for the entire stretch of Cates Avenue. So far it doesn’t seem to be working. Cates and McKee Avenue have become a speedway and the light at McKee and the Black Horse Pike isn’t helping. The township likes the ratable there but should have corrected the intersection first before issuing a permit for the business. The intersection should have been top priority.
In the near future we might need a light at Cates and Putters Lane to enter the road safely. When they finish the connection from Volunteer Road to the pike, it will be worse.
Basil T. Manera
Mays Landing