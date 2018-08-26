Commend county for hiring Fedorko
Regarding the Aug. 6 editorial, “Atlantic County will need to show benefit of having safety director”:
The editorial about Michael Fedorko’s appointment as the new Atlantic County public safety director acknowledged his exceptional background in the military, law enforcement and public safety. It also asked officials to eventually show how the county has benefited from hiring someone so “wildly overqualified.”
At a time in the country when gun violence, devastating natural disasters and terrorism have become disturbingly commonplace, County Executive Dennis Levinson and the freeholders should be commended for hiring a public safety director of his caliber.
Fedorko is working at a modest salary for someone so wildly overqualified and receives no health benefits or pension payments.
The position of public safety director has never been more important. And I can think of no one better to handle the job than Michael Fedorko. Atlantic County is grateful to have him and everyone should be.
Ed Kline
Margate
Against Van Drew in 2nd
I would like to hear from Sen. Jeff Van Drew on the issues, now that we have heard his politicking in the form of name-calling and character assassination of his opponent.
I am a law-abiding black man who cannot afford to send my children to college, yet the governor of New Jersey boldly takes my tax dollars to give free education to illegal aliens, and use New Jersey’s resources to keep them from prosecution from the federal government. One letter writer said Seth Grossman is “wrong on just about every issue,” certainly not this one.
Will Van Drew, being a Democrat, distance himself from such disregard for African-Americans, for which there is no sane defense? (Increasing the Democrat voting base notwithstanding.)
Joel Brockenberry
Mays Landing
Against Trump, GOP
We ban plastic straws but we can’t ban the computer program to make 3-D printed plastic guns.
President Trump won’t have a meeting with Special Counsel Robert Mueller but will have a private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Immigration enforcement has separated children from their parents without sufficient information to quickly reunite the families.
Perjury trap. If you tell the truth, you cannot commit perjury.
Trump said that Social Security and Medicare won’t be touched, but I think with the tax cut these programs will need to be cut someday to make up the deficit.
For eight years Republicans were against anything that would increase the national debt. Something magical happened that the debt is not important anymore.
Trump fights with allies Canada, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, our NATO allies for 70 years while keeping Russia at arms length.
He hasn’t released his tax returns as promised. I would be happy with his 2015 taxes or 2014.
Where has the Republican Party gone? And I’m an ex-Republican committeeman.
Frank Worrell
Ocean City