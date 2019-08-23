Pre-beach butt dropping
I counted 118 cigarette butts on my daily walk between the Margate City Library (Huntington Avenue) and the start of the Ventnor City boardwalk (Martindale Avenue) on a recent morning. And that was only on one side of the street!
New Jersey lawmakers passed a law earlier this year prohibiting smoking on the beach. Finally. It now seems, however, that smokers are smoking before they get to the beach and then dumping their butts on the street. This is disgusting and just plain wrong. Can’t smokers figure out other ways to dispose of their butts?
Randee Dutton
Margate
Trust states on marijuana
The recent Press editorial, “NJ medical marijuana will be another burden on business,” is factual but fairs poorly when comparisons are brought into the conversation. Yes, marijuana is a federal Schedule 1 narcotic, as are some opioids, yet there is no hard data on marijuana overdoses. Opioid overdoses caused over 70,000 deaths in 2017 per a CDC report and the Attorney General William Barr said, “I do not intend to go after parties who have complied with state law in reliance on the Cole Memorandum.” That memorandum was issued by the last administration to give guidance to all state attorneys general for regulating guidance if the state decided to put into law legal marijuana use.
So while there is no federally approved medical use for marijuana and it is not allowed under federal law, there are many state-issued programs promoting the benefit of medical marijuana and legalization.
The editorial further speculates that accommodating medical marijuana will cost business owners money in taxation and regulations. Yet the state has approved potential tax credits for some businesses of millions of dollars. New Jersey also last year increased the amount of such tax credits that a company could sell to another for its use. That is all business tax that the state would not receive if the credits are claimed. Even the reduction of the federal corporate tax by the administration of President Trump hasn’t increased the annual percentage of job growth.
Richard Swaim
Millville
Renewed Iran sanctions will totally isolate US
This morning on the BBC Radio in a news brief the announcer stated that the United Kingdom, France, Russia, Germany, Iran and China are to begin talks to salvage the former six party nuclear agreement with Iran. We were a member of this deal until President Trump took us out of that pact and China was not.
A realignment has begun in earnest against the USA to include but not limited to the Iran nuclear deal. I predict that environmental issues over global warming, energy supplies, rare earth elements, trade and agriculture, immigration and defense such as this alliance to begin over Iran will leave us totally isolated in future.
Why defense? As a pariah state on global warming urgency, it is only a matter of time before the rest of the world changes their allegiance against us once the new Iran deal to circumvent U.S. stupid sanctions and tariffs is inked. Trump has done it and we are going to suffer dearly for it as the new six will follow up the Iran deal with a new strategic defense alliance without us. We will suffer for it, greatly.
Marc Chiappini
Bridgeton