Dems only attack Trump
One political party has spread so much hate and division among the American people. Since the November 2016 election, the corrupt politicians, Washington bureaucrats, the social media and the left have not done anything but bash the Trump presidency through leaks of information, character assassinations, false information and their unwillingness to do anything about any or all the problems that the nation faces.
An immigration bill addressing DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) was put out there, with the president giving the Democrats more than what they initially asked for, and they walked away after saying there was a deal.
Before President Trump was sworn in, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and the left were setting him up to be impeached. She came out on ABC News and said we are going to resist anything and everything that the Republicans put out there.
I am so angry with their sanctuary cities and states, which are in defiance of the federal immigration laws.
Truly with this civil disobedience they have acted against the nation and are setting the stage for civil war.
They do not serve the people but only themselves, for the greed and power which they lost.
Gov. Phil Murphy set $2.1 million for legal assistance for illegals, while the people of New Jersey can’t get a road repaired.
Pull the funding from these states and cities, for they do not deserve a penny of my family’s hard-earned tax dollars.
Carl Fischbach
Egg Harbor Township
Provide bus stop shelters with ad-panel revenue
It is a shame that people have to stand out on the sidewalks, or in some cases like a footpath, without a bus shelter. Shelters could easily be provided on New Road, Route 9, the Black Horse Pike and the White Horse Pike.
This could easily be accomplished, like the ones they have in Atlantic City. I would suggest they use the advertising side panels to help pay for them — just as New York City does with its bus shelters.
Dorothea Schipper
Linwood