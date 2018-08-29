Aim higher, achieve more
What is the new norm? Under President Obama’s economic policy, 2 percent GDP was accepted as the new norm, along with artificial intelligence, robotics and manufacturing jobs moving overseas.
Maybe this in part reflects how much time mom or dad spent doing junior’s homework. Maybe it is watching children playing on a field full of goose droppings. Or maybe it’s that a kid’s best friend may be a cell phone.
Perhaps it’s the media focusing only on bad cops or inanimate objects being responsible for mass killings. Maybe it’s just that we expect a government that has rarely fixed anything to fix everything (for example, FEMA). Good intentions sometimes run afoul.
It doesn’t have to be this way. Complacency is the evil that has become the new norm.
With the election of President Trump, consumer confidence levels rose so fast that 2 percent GDP was only a bad dream as the economy booms. Despite the daily negative media spin cycle, we reside in the most peaceful nation, among a peace-loving people. Why else would others do whatever it takes to arrive at our shores?
Don’t be complacent, self educate, expect more from yourself and you shall receive.
James M. Spickard
Little Egg Harbor Township
Different bridge plan proposed for parkway
The improvements to the Garden State Parkway bridge over Great Egg Harbor Bay continue for what seems like forever. I don’t see a reason for constructing a bike path on the west side of the new bridge that now accommodates north and southbound traffic with a minor restriction to the southbound lanes because of the bike path.
In the meantime, years of work at high cost continues on the improvements to the old northbound lanes, which I presume will accommodate northbound traffic, and the new bridge will be for southbound only.
The new bridge should be used for traffic in both directions on a permanent basis with the elimination of the bike path to permit standard lanes for southbound traffic and then use the old northbound bridge as a bike path. This could have been done years ago without the elaborate and very costly work now in progress.
Traffic lights have been installed at the northbound parkway exit into Somers Point. I presume they are to control bike traffic crossing from the new bridge bike path, a situation that would not exist using the old northbound bridge for bikers. What is proposed is a traffic nightmare at best and a disaster waiting to happen.
Bruce M. Singer
Ocean View
Also amused by tourists
Regarding the recent letter, “Irked by summer tourists”:
This letter is a gem.
When I got to the “storage box” where “summer visitors leave their brains,” I started laughing and didn’t stop till the end.
I called my daughter and read it to her and we both laughed. I am saving it and will have it copied to send to my family.
My maiden name was Miller, but I’m not one of those who mill about in their cars with no apparent destination.
The letter writer made my day.
Marion McCaffrey
Galloway Township