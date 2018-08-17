Don’t hobble media that opposes those in power
Despite what many letter writers seem to assume, disagreement with President Trump does not automatically categorize one as a tax and spend Democrat, leftist liberal, unpatriotic or a hater. Some of us simply disagree with the president.
His characterization of some of the media as an enemy of the people and his inciting attendees of his campaign rallies against representatives of the media is not in the interest of democracy. It is an affront to the memory of aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters and children who have served and died to protect the free press.
Defending the right to a free press and disagreeing with the way things are going in government is our right as Americans. I am unwilling to see the free press hobbled because it disagrees with the powers that be. As the saying goes, if you can’t stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen.
Jim McManus
Ocean City
Local health centers help address health disparities
New Jersey is one of the most diverse states in the nation. Approximately 40 percent of residents come from a diverse, ethnic background.
But diverse populations also face health disparities — the result of socioeconomic status, language barriers, lack of insurance or environmental factors — all of which can impede access to and navigation of the health-care system.
In New Jersey, community health centers are playing a vital role, helping nearly 500,000 people access comprehensive, affordable primary care.
Community health centers are tailored to meet the physical and behavioral health needs in their neighborhoods and specialize in treating underserved populations, including ethnic and minority residents, by offering integrated services all under one roof. In fact, health centers in the state report 1.7 million patient visits annually offering a combination of services from prenatal care and parenting support to mental health treatment and addiction support. They also help patients access needed social services such as housing, transportation, healthy food, utility assistance and more.
That’s why WellCare of New Jersey, a managed care provider for Medicaid and Medicare Advantage members and of which I am medical director, partners with more than 84 community health centers in New Jersey. These offer primary and behavioral health-care services as well as pre- and postnatal care, dental care, diabetes management, tobacco cessation and much more.
We should keep community health centers at the forefront of health-care discussions, so they can remain open and accessible to the residents who need them most.
Dr. Nancy Tham
Bloomfield, Essex County