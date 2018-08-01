Focus on border arrests makes case for controls
Unbeknown to anti-Trumpers, the hullabaloo over the separation of families at the border is a blessing in disguise for the president.
Unintended consequences and unexpected results have been working to President Trump’s advantage. His supporters and the Trump derangement syndrome liberals will maintain their status quos. However, those who are relatively uninformed or not particularly interested in the complications involved in controlling immigration have gotten day-by-day training in Illegal Immigration 101.
These newly informed American citizens and legal immigrants now realize the need for border security and something like a wall because many who didn’t even know what ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) was all about are now understanding the administration’s moves to control immigrant families and asylum seekers, particularly those trying to sneak in with unrelated children.
I doubt if this was a deliberate plan set in motion by President Trump, but if it was, it would be one of his most brilliant moves.
Ettore “Ed” Cattaneo
North Cape May
Don’t release any balloons
A July 13 story reported a local family’s filing of a third lawsuit regarding the death of their child. I have no comment about the lawsuits, but the story said the family releases “dozens of biodegradable balloons into the air” each year to mark the anniversary of the child’s death.
I searched online for “biodegradable balloons” and found, as I suspected, there is no such thing, that this is just a re-branding of latex balloons available from any dollar store to make people feel better about releasing them.
Do the search yourself and many sites say latex balloons are biodegradable, which is true to a degree in that they will degrade over a period of 6 months to 4 years on the land, according to the Environmental Nature Center and other environmental groups, while taking up to a year in saltwater. Of course, long before then the sea life that eats the balloon floating in the Atlantic will long be dead or dying.
The release of helium-filled balloons of any type should be banned by law and avoided by caring humans who don’t want to have a turtle, bird or fish starve to death with a balloon in their stomach that deflated after 10 hours or less.
We live a brief distance from the sea and people shouldn’t release any balloons for any reason.
Brent Metzger
Egg Harbor City