Politicians offer empty promises of free stuff
The word “free” may be the most powerful word in the English language, but it has been abused so much that it has fallen out of favor with most people.
The dictionary defines the word free as something not subject to a given condition, costing nothing, gratuitous.
The famous economist Milton Friedman popularized the saying “there is no such thing as a free lunch.” Essentially what this proverb intends to say is that one cannot get something for nothing, everything has a price tag and someone pays.
As the 2020 presidential election draws closer, the ever-growing field of Democratic hopefuls continues to try to swing voters to their side. With more than 25 candidates competing for the nomination, the pressure to stand out from the crowd increases every day. These hopefuls have resorted to the oldest political trick in the book: offering voters a mountain of free stuff in exchange for their support.
Additionally, they’re promising that they’ll reward voters with all the money, goods and services they could ever want. So far, we’ve been promised a cure for cancer courtesy of former vice president Joe Biden, reparations for the economic effects of slavery, reparations for unfair taxation of same-sex couples, 100% free education at all public universities, debt forgiveness for nearly 45 million Americans with student loans, free universal health care for everyone and guaranteed universal income. All these are completely empty promises.
The truth is that all politicians lie. Good politicians may lie a little, bad politicians lie a lot. It seems like just yesterday when we were promised that if you like your medical insurance you can keep it, if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor. As the old saying goes, “Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me.”
Art Mooney
Little Egg Harbor Township
Backs Brown drugs bill
Regarding Sen. Chris Brown’s recent commentary, “Consumers, doctors need prescription protections to stand up to pharmacy benefit managers’ changes”:
I think Brown was spot on in introducing a bill to correct this forced prescription substitution policy and return control back to the doctors and patients. How many must suffer needlessly for profit before change will come.
Joseph Pino
Folsom