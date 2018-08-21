Venezuela latest example of poverty of socialism
We should learn from what happened to Venezuela, since some of us may want to become like them. If we did, we’d need to stock up on food and toilet paper, as our money could become less valuable than the toilet paper.
Socialist-leaning liberals have a zealotry aimed at destroying their version of fascism (including capitalism) — using violence or any other means. They seem to hope that someday there would be no more rich people, and everybody would get a fair share (whatever they need — or maybe want). The idea seems to be we could then all live in peace and love after beating the crap out of anyone who doesn’t think like we do.
The trouble starts whenever anyone has tried to make this a working government system. Socialist governments begin by promoting this idea to everyday people, which sounds good, because it means the average person would get more — by getting somebody else’s.
But there’s a problem — who decides what everybody gets. So a ruling elite is created to do just that. They become rich and all powerful, with no intention of giving up that power. Happened with the National Socialist (Nazi) Party, the United Soviet Socialist Republics (now Russia) and in Venezuela. Perhaps idealistic socialism is the foundation for a fascist-equivalent end result. Equal wealth for everyday people could result in equal poverty.
Just hope the radical left doesn’t start locking up those who are not true-believers.
Allen Keller
Somers Point
Appeals court in Calif. wasting time, money
I am somewhat perplexed by the decisions set down by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. When one president issues an executive order, it should be able to be removed by another executive order. These are not the law of the land. Laws can only be made by the legislative branch of the government.
Nothing gives this court of appeals the power to override an executive order. It has a high number of Democratic appointees and President Trump is a Republican. Decisions against his executive orders have been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. Much time and money have been wasted on appeals against the 9th Circuit before the Supreme Court.
Between 2010 and 2015, 79 percent of their decisions heard before the U.S. Supreme Court were overturned. It is unfortunate that these judges are supposed to follow the mandates set forth in the Constitution, but it appears as though they are following political aspirations.
A Press op-ed by two Yale law professors suggested term limits for Supreme Court justices. Maybe this should also apply to court of appeals judges. This is not to indicate that the courts would be less biased, but there would be a new set of views coming from the bench.
Ted Hesser
Mays Landing