Redevelop old retail sites before developing new
Recently a North Jersey newspaper printed an article about deer and the accidents caused by cars hitting them. The Press recently had an article about land that was a wooded area and has been leveled to make way for stores. I have seen on Route 40 where so much of the wooded land is being developed, yet much of the old Shore Mall site sits idle, as well as the old Bradlees/PathMark site, with the exception of Forman Mills.
To me, before any more development takes place, land that is idle like the above sites should be utilized.
I could not believe Walmart built on the former Atlantic City Electric property on Route 40 when the old Shore Mall site could have been used.
The reason I think the deer are an issue is all this overdevelopment.
Joseph Oliverie
Brigantine
Tenants treated badly in EHT motel closure
Regarding the Aug. 3 story, “Egg Harbor Township motel closed, residents homeless”:
The long-term residents of the Courtesy Inn in Egg Harbor Township are being abused because they are poor and it is a heartless situation. They did their part by paying their rent, while their heartless, greedy owner seems to have no compunction to fulfill his end of the bargain.
And to have the township manager suggest that the tenants take it up in small claims court is callous. Does the township have no other consequences for this slumlord? It is difficult to believe there is no criminality in this situation, especially if leases were involved.
This isn’t acceptable. It wouldn’t happen to tenants in Margate or Longport. Maybe society has lost all regard and compassion for the working poor. Remember the old expression, “There, if not for the grace of God, go I.” This is shameless.
Bonny Nixon
Egg Harbor City