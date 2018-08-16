Pope’s death penalty stand should be just the start
Regarding the story, “Francis: No cause for death penalty”:
I applaud Pope Francis’s stand concerning capital punishment, and if I were the pope, I would not be too worried about what many past popes have said, as many of them were corrupt, according to “Papal Sins” by Gary Wills and “Medieval Christianity” by Kevin Madigan.
The pope has bigger fish to fry. First, he should eliminate clerical celibacy. It’s not dogmatic. Secondly, ordain women to the permanent diaconate. There were women deacons in the early church before male hegemony took over. Thirdly, ordain women to the priesthood, and start to break the old boy chokehold that has saddled the church for close to 2,000 years.
People who are serious about the church should start to study its history, and not depend on the propaganda that has been fed us. I recommend John Dominic Crossan’s “The Historical Jesus: The Life of a Mediterranean Jewish Peasant,” and James Carroll’s “Constantine’s Sword.”
Dennis A. Grohman
Pomona
NJ-NY tunnel requires federal funding partner
Regarding the Aug. 5 editorial, “Politics changes, but still blocking crucial NJ-NY tunnel project”:
The editorial gets it right in highlighting the urgency of the Gateway program to replace a century-old one-track in, one-track out system that is failing. But as a New Jersey trustee of Gateway Development Corp., it’s important to point out some very real facts.
First, construction has started. Our partners at Amtrak, New York and New Jersey have utilized existing funds to build two sections of concrete tunnel casing leading to Penn Station on the West side of Manhattan, and are undertaking work to prepare the last section. And on the New Jersey side, we’re in the midst of early construction on a pier, utilities and retaining walls so the nearly 2.5-mile Portal North project can start full construction the moment the federal funds are in place.
The reality is, a project of this magnitude requires a federal funding partner. After all, the existing Portal bridge and Hudson River tunnels support 10 percent of the nation’s economy, and each is a federal, not a local, asset.
The Gateway Development Corp. and its partners are doing everything we can to move these vital projects forward. Now we need a federal partner to finally help build reliable, state of the art transportation infrastructure for the 200,000 daily rail passengers and regional and national economies that rely on it.
Jerry Zaro
Newark
Gateway Development Corp.