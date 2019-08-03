Reusable bags will be a better way of life
Regarding the recent letter, “Seniors, disabled need exemption from bag bans”:
No need for an exemption. There is no hardship at all in using permanent bags. I am speaking from experience. I am 80 years old and have been using my own shopping bags for over 10 years. It is really very easy.
Remember when it became mandatory to use seat belts? Many of us didn’t like the idea first. We thought it was a nuisance, an unnecessary inconvenience imposed upon us. Now we think nothing of it. It became a habit, a way of life. A better way of life.
So it will be with the bag issue. The little effort it takes to switch to reusable bags is a small price to pay for fixing a serious environmental problem. We the people can do it!
Ilona Ujhelyi
Woodbine
California actions inane
It is with amazement that we continue to hear the inane pronouncements of politicians and government leaders in the state of California — threatening shop owners who distribute plastic drinking straws with fines and possible jail time; creating and sustaining sanctuary cities in defiance of federal law; banishment of personal pronouns such as he, she, his, her; and now the governor has declared illegal immigrants eligible for health benefits to the exclusion of homeless Americans, many of them veterans of this great country.
Such mentality was addressed in the Bible, Song of Solomon 6:11, “I went down into the garden of nuts to see the fruits of the valley.”
J. Roy Oliver
Dorchester
A wish for next year
Next year we will conduct a national census and hold a national election. Let’s “come to our census” before we vote.
Earl Warman
Atlantic City