Cape May needs building for public safety first
At a January Cape May City Council meeting, a number of citizens spoke in opposition to a plan to redevelop the block between Lafayette and Washington streets, running from Ocean to Franklin streets, and they backed their arguments up with facts and figures.
It was clear that most of the audience felt it was a plan to help a few at the expense of the many. At the end of the meeting, a vote by the Planning Board was taken. Only one other member joined Mayor Chuck Lear in voting for it.
There were a number of questions that were expressed at the January meeting that still exist today. For example, the city will have broad options in developing the plan, controlling leasing or selling of lands without bidding, issuing bonds and issuing tax-abatement programs. It is unclear what the estimated cost of the project would be, how the costs would be divided, and how all this would impact the taxpayers of Cape May.
The big question is why the mayor and some on City Council are so determined to push this plan through, while the most important project, a new police and fire facility, seems to be going nowhere. This is the project that would benefit everyone in Cape May, not just the privileged few.
The mayor and members of City Council should put the redevelopment on the back burner until after the new fire and police building is completed.
Jim Brady
Cape May
America not responsible for all unhappy people
Regarding a recent letter, “Immigrant concerns gone”:
I take issue with the writer. When people come to this country (legally, of course), they should be proud to learn to speak and write English. Unfortunately, many immigrants and illegal immigrants don’t give a damn about U.S. language or customs. They just want all the freebies that America stupidly provides for them.
And sanctuary cities should be illegal, because they allow criminal elements to infiltrate neighborhoods. And as far as the border issue, consider the kind of parent who takes their children to sneak across the border, knowing that they may be separated from their children. Not only don’t they give a damn about American laws, but they apparently don’t care enough about their own children.
Charity begins at home and America is not responsible for all the people in the world who are unhappy with where they live. The citizens of America always come first.
James J. D’Amico
Little Egg Harbor Township