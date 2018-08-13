Criteria to help determine Vineland school naming
The Vineland Board of Education is accepting nominations for the naming of the Lincoln Avenue Middle School.
There has been an outpouring of support to name the school for Army Ranger Dominick Pilla, who was killed Oct. 3, 1993, in the Battle of Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.
The school board has established specific criteria for naming a school. The person must have been deceased for at least five years. They must have contributed their time, finances, resources to a program, facility or volunteer organization in the city or school district.
If Pilla meets the criteria, his nomination will be successful. If this isn’t the case and the nomination does not meet the current criteria, he would not be considered for the honor.
The school board could make an amendment to the policy, which would give more people an opportunity to have the school named for them.
David M. Levin
Vineland
Parents bear responsibility for family separations
Regarding the July 30 letter, “Parents shouldn’t tolerate separation of families”:
I believe most parents, myself included, have a visceral reaction at the thought of being forcibly separated from our children.
An article in the same edition of the newspaper, “Man convicted in death of daughter, 12, shot by constable,” reports that a man was convicted of the murder of his young daughter even though he was not the one who pulled the trigger. The district attorney said, “Parents are supposed to protect their children. Not put them in harm’s way.”
The letter writer should think about whether the arrested immigrant parents of these children bear any responsibility. I suspect that the writer, like me, would never put her own children at risk because they are the most important people in our lives. When people put their own wants ahead of their children’s needs, results can be devastating for all involved.
Yes, the children are innocent, but the parents put them in harm’s way.
Cathe Mappin
Northfield