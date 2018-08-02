Owners need to oversee behavior in dog parks
I had the brief experience of being a member of the Egg Harbor Township dog park and, to be honest, it was not as warm and fuzzy as described by the people sponsoring it.
Many of the dogs got into skirmishes because members were unable to recognize when their dog was being bothered or harmed through rough physical play or simply provoked. If the members were educated on this, as they were told they were going to be, it would have been a much more enjoyable experience. It was not until an incident occurred that the “Canine Behavior and Body Language” information class was given.
When people join, they should take the time to do research on the dog parks. There is information online that can help identify some behaviors that should be red-flagged.
Dotty Jenkins
Egg Harbor Township
Should be illegal to spend $2M on illegal immigrants
The latest New Jersey budget includes $2.1 million to aid illegal immigrants. That’s $2.1 million of taxpayers’ money to be used for people in this country illegally, in other words criminals. Taxpayers’ money used by Gov. Phil Murphy, Senate President Steve Sweeney and the other Democrats in Trenton to aid illegal immigrants should constitute another crime, aiding and abetting criminals. They do this to defy President Trump’s attempt to enforce the laws of this country.
I would like to see Trump have these politicians — who took an oath of office to uphold the law, then misuse taxpayers’ money and government resources to break the law by giving sanctuary to criminals — be arrested and thrown in federal prison for such a crime. Make no mistake about it, Democrats’ aid to these illegal immigrants is not out of kindness but rather to recruit potential voters so they can turn this country into a socialist or communist nation.
Time to stop investigating Russian interference in U.S. elections and investigate whether the Democrats are having dead people, illegal immigrants and welfare recipients use multiple names to vote multiple times.
Tony Paravati
Egg Harbor Township
Against Grossman in 2nd
It was a pleasant surprise to read that the Republican National Committee has decided to rescind its endorsement of Seth Grossman. This seems to me like a sudden interest in racism. I wonder if it means that the committee will distance itself from President Donald Trump and his pronouncements and antics that I also consider racist.
Susen Shapiro
Egg Harbor City
Repave Ducktown streets
Regarding the July 17 story, “Atlantic City’s Ducktown revitalization plan to start with resident input”:
Ducktown people have been trying for 30 years to rejuvenate Missouri Avenue to Texas Avenue. I agree a small step in the right direction would be to pave the streets and sidewalks, which is sorely needed.
Joan Power
Galloway Township