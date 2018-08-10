Law requires separating criminals from children
Regarding the July 28 letter, “Trump created a disaster”:
The writer criticizes President Trump for implementing a policy of separating children from their parents. This policy is the law. It applies when the parents commit a crime such as entering the country illegally. It does not apply when the parents are legally seeking asylum.
Parents are separated from their children all the time when they commit crimes. Our prisons are full of such parents. President Obama implemented the same policy on numerous occasions but did not have to contend with the fake news gang trying to bring him down. Trump even signed an executive order circumventing this separation policy. Even this does not satisfy the critics.
The writer criticizes Trump for “tooting his own horn.” Well, somebody has to do it. We can’t wait for the fake news denizens to say something good about him. The writer concludes by lamenting that “today it is difficult to be a proud American.” As a proud Christian American, I thank God that we are on the right track again after eight years of disaster. Why, we can even hear a U.S. president wishing us Merry Christmas again.
Robert H. Barron
Petersburg
Against Grossman in 2nd
I’m somewhat surprised at Seth Grossman’s criticism of Atlantic City’s cavalier approach to government debt when he is representing a party that has lost its federal fiscal sanity. First it pushed through a tax cut bill a lobbyist and big business helped write. It met the 10-year criteria for acceptable federal debt. But to meet that goal, the party had to limit the cut for individuals and small business to eight years.
However, the Republicans could lose control of the House in the November elections. So now the Republicans want to: Make the tax cuts for individuals permanent, which would obviously break the debt-defined limit; and since tariffs seem to be hurting farmers, give them an immediate multibillion dollar bailout.
Of course it’s not just the Republicans. Many millionaire Democrats joined in the disgraceful assault on the country’s treasure. Our children and grandchildren will pay for it. Perhaps they will vote for representatives who truly care about the country.
Ed Dean
Somers Point
Realtors fought to stop tax on seasonal homes
In June, the state Legislature announced two proposed bills — an added sales tax on seasonal rental properties and an increase to the realty transfer fee by one percentage point for homes being sold for over $1 million. If passed, both bills would have had the potential to hurt New Jersey’s housing market, tourism industry and future homeowners.
Within 24 hours, New Jersey Realtors sent nearly 3,000 messages to elected officials. Within 48 hours, over 7,300 additional messages were delivered. During the four-day span before both bills were dropped, Realtors sent a total of 15,832 messages.
Realtors do much more than help buy and sell homes, they actively protect and fight for homeowners’ private property rights. This is why immediate action was taken to defeat the sales tax to seasonal rental properties, which could have decimated the tourism industry after we battled for five years in the wake of Superstorm Sandy to recover. And the realty transfer fee is already a burden on sellers — proposing to increase it is another tax property owners should not be responsible for.
The parameters of local Realtors’ jobs extend much further than just helping their clients buy and sell homes.
We categorize the defeat of these two bills as great wins for New Jersey, but our work is not done. Realtors nationwide are currently fighting for long-term reauthorization of the National Flood Insurance Program.
Christian Schlueter
President, New Jersey Realtors
Trenton