A.C. High School needs cost-effective security
School is quickly approaching, and along with it comes the debate over how to spend the limited funds of the Atlantic City school system. As a student there, I have a firsthand experience of the rampant waste that occurs.
Specifically, Atlantic City High School’s security guards simply do not keep us safe. In a randomized poll conducted for my AP statistics class, I found that a whopping 72 percent of ACHS students feel like the school’s security does not keep them safe.
For the tens of thousands of dollars we spend on those guards per year, their approval rating should be less dismal. Their security checks should be more than just a cursory glance into the backpacks, and they should not allow students to freely roam the hallways while they gossip in a cluster. Rather than keep the grounds safe, the guards decide to harass parents who are dropping off or picking up their children, as has happened to my parents on several occasions.
No one wants to admit it, but it would not be a difficult task to sneak a dangerous weapon into the school. If our security guards cannot ensure the school has the security it needs, then the money spent on them should be reallocated to truly secure our school from potential threats. Taxpayers should not be footing the bill for the illusion of safety, especially when children are at risk.
Alec Freedman
Margate
Those who won’t join union must fend for themselves
Regarding the July 19 letter, “Pay-as-you-go union help”:
The writer cites a U.S. Supreme Court ruling and then states that a union “should construct membership tiers.” The second tier members would be charged fees to see a union business agent, file a grievance or receive a contract.
This tier system would not work.
What fee would be charged, as in my case, for negotiating a national contract that provides: pay raises including cost of living adjustments, annual leave, sick leave, holidays, administrative leave when natural disasters occur, family medical leave protection, disciplinary procedures ensuring employees will not be punished at the whim of supervisors, protection from layoffs, guaranteed hours, uniform allowances and more?
The answer is to let non-members negotiate their own contracts and hire lawyers to represent them in disciplinary matters.
Union representatives have more than enough work fighting the injustices of management. We don’t need to administer a tier system.
Let non-members fend for themselves and see how fast they sign up.
William “Bill” Shutz
Seaville
President, Cape Atlantic Local 3617, American Postal Workers Union
Flag often disrespected
I have read a great deal about people disrespecting the American flag. Maybe it’s disrespectful when someone, who thinks they are being a true American, flies a large, usually tattered American flag on the back of their pickup truck. Or when that American flag is not even red, white, and blue, but with different colors. And while we’re at it, wearing an American flag as clothing is also very disrespectful.
Karl M. Frank III
Mays Landing