Non-supporters of Trump want better leader, US
There’s an issue people may be missing in the hearts and minds of those who do not support President Trump. I want a generous, compassionate and strong America — morally, economically, defensively, environmentally, internationally. I want compassionate immigration policies and respect for racial and LGBTQ rights and diversity. I want a respectful, thoughtful, compassionate, learned and uniting leader as president, one I can hold up to my children and grandchildren as a person who respects the rights of all, no matter their beliefs, as Americans and members of the global community. I want well-reasoned arguments that include pros and cons and consideration of unintended consequences, laid out in as transparent a way as possible. In a politically charged environment, as the one today, that’s just about impossible, unless thoughtful and concerned citizens demand it.
People should demand it of those they speak with in person or through social media. It starts with the individual. Irrespective of one’s views, we should step back and thoroughly analyze issues confronting us — in a spirit to inform, get informed and be informed. If people are getting information from only those outlets and sources that support their beliefs, they are doing a disservice to themselves, others who share their beliefs, and to the republic as a whole. Doesn’t matter if one considers oneself left, right or middle. It applies across the political spectrum. Be a civil American and be informed.
Bob DeFeo
Estell Manor
Set strong emissions cap to promote clean energy
In 1952 my grandparents bought a family home in Avalon. I grew up spending summer days there crabbing in the marshes, walking along the boardwalk and playing cards at sunset. These are my fondest memories of childhood, and I fear that climate change may render these experiences part of history.
At the Jersey Shore, rising sea levels mean higher, devastating storm surges, and massively increased flooding. The homes in harm’s way are losing value and some mortgages may be underwater.
The good news is that Gov. Phil Murphy took an important step to help mitigate climate change’s effects by directing the state to rejoin the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Now he must make sure to set a strong emissions cap.
The RGGI emissions cap is something many haven’t heard of, yet it will determine much of the state’s environmental and energy policy for the next several years. The optimal emissions cap for New Jersey would be 12 to 13 million tons in 2020. This would set the state up for a clean energy future, while a weak cap would do nothing to further reduce pollution. I hope that in setting the cap, Murphy chooses to help protect the environment, homes and Jersey Shore summers for future generations.
Sophie Davies
Avalon