Dog’s a full commitment
A dog was dropped off at the shelter recently. Not so very old, a Labrador with a big smile and a tail that didn’t stop wagging.
He jumped (or perhaps lumbered) out of his person’s car excited to be wherever it was she was. When she handed his leash to a stranger, he went along willingly as he had been taught to do. Placed in a kennel with lots of barking dogs, he was a bit overwhelmed but still had that lab smile. If you’ve ever met a lab, you know the smile.
The dog had been dropped off before at kennels but this time he didn’t realize that his person is not coming back. You see, this dog has developed tumors that his person says she cannot afford to treat. Instead of being with the person he has known and loved all of his life, he will leave this world alone, frightened and no longer having his bed, his home, his person. The shelter volunteers will be there for him; walking him, petting him and whispering that he’s a good boy, but it will not be the same.
Dog owners should think about what they are committing to when they get a dog, raise him and make him part of the family. Think of this dog, knowing that he would much rather have left this world with his person by his side than to be abandoned when he needed that person the most.
Dolores Varga
Wildwood
Against Grossman in 2nd
Seth Grossman strikes again. Ever the contrarian, and reliably wrong on just about every issue, the GOP congressional candidate has emerged as a lonely voice of support for President Donald Trump’s summit with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.
Grossman attributed “mastery of diplomatic negotiation” to Trump, and claims that “America has no reason not to trust his judgment in Helsinki.” Many of his fellow Republicans were appalled by Trump’s escapades on the world stage, but Grossman seemed to think all is well.
Grossman is certainly capable of shooting his own self in the foot, but now he has hitched his wagon to a president who is seemingly unencumbered by such petty considerations as decency or patriotism.
I hope he rides Trump’s coattails into the abyss.
John Higbee
Smithville
Ivanka Trump could pay to have clothing US made
I recently heard President Donald Trump publicly praise and congratulate his daughter, Ivanka, for her work with and for American workers. Some of her products are made in China, which obviously supports Chinese workers.
If she wants to help make America great again, she could have some or all of her products made in America by American workers. Her profits would be smaller, but I’m sure the $5 million earned last year by the blind trust controlling her clothing business would go a long way to help her make ends meet.
Rosemary Celandine
Somers Point