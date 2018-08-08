Backs Grossman in 2nd
Mark Twain once said, “If you don’t read the newspaper, you’re uninformed. If you do read the newspaper, you’re misinformed.”
Seth Grossman used very little money in winning a highly contested Republican primary in June for the 2nd District Congressional seat. This may be why the flushly bankrolled Democratic Party is terrified of Grossman. They have attacked his character in about every newspaper printed in southern New Jersey. Even Media Matters, funded by the empire of billionaire George Soros, is now involved in trying to discredit him. It has called him a bigot, a racist and an Islamophobe.
Grossman is none of those things. He is a principled conservative who is not afraid to speak truth to power. He’s a brilliant historian that defends himself with reason and logic, even when his words are taken out of context or misrepresented by the opposing side. He talks about the problems we have as a nation in a nonpolitically correct manner. Just to clarify for the fake-outrage group, that’s called straight talk.
We just elected a president who speaks his mind and was ridiculously outspent by his opponent. Look at how that turned out for the Democratic Party.
Seth Grossman would not only be a great asset for President Trump in his quest to drain the swamp. He would be a great asset for the people of the 2nd District.
Edward Meschi
Monroeville
Party line voting reduces election’s critical thinking
There is always a problem with elections in New Jersey. We should all be against party line voting. Party line voting subliminally takes the free will and critical thinking away from the voter to invoke party loyalty and have the party’s interest served, not the public.
I once, in the 1990s, received my voting form and decided that I would call the candidates in row F and K and see who they where and why they were running. I found a number of the times I would have rather voted for the person in row F or K than what the party wanted in a party line vote.
In my last election, all the counties in the Second Congressional District listed the ballot by party line, except Salem, which bracketed the candidates. I won Salem County, but lost everywhere else. The probability of informed choice was taken away from the people in the party line counties. This is, like super delegates, legal cheating.
I contacted the N.J. Election Commission and they in turn informed my local legislators and sent them a copy of my letter. I would like for the people to join together to request fair voting and do away with party line voting. I think it violates the Second Amendment of the New Jersey Constitution. Maybe like the governor’s race, we should allow candidates to place their issues on the ballot form that we get in the mail.
Tino Rozzo
Vineland